If you’ve been on social media at all the past week, you’ve probably seen some sort of video or post related to sorority rush. From work week dancing videos to iconic brand collabs, the girlies of Greek life have come out in full force once again, taking social media by storm during the weeks of sorority recruitment.

Personally, I go to school in Southern California, with a Greek life system that is just so different from the big Southern schools, so I absolutely love watching these videos and comparing them to my own experience — and one of my favorite aspect to compare is the kinds of outfits the PNMs wear during rush.

The Southern sorority rush style is so recognizable, filled with bright colors, ruffles and puffy sleeves, and eye-catching patterns. Even specific brands have come to be associated with Southern sorority rush, like Lily Pulitzer and the Pants Store. Jewelry choices are also quite consistent across the board, with Kendra Scott being a popular everyday style, and designer brands like Tiffany, David Yurman, and Cartier also surprisingly being very popular among the 18-year-old crowd.

But the one brand that I am seeing everywhere I look on RushTok is Enewton. Almost every OOTD video from rush (and not just at Southern schools like Bama, but also in the Northeast, the West Coast, and beyond) seems to include some sort of bracelet from Enewton.

If you’re not familiar, Enewton is a jewelry brand that has all types of jewelry, but is best known for its classic bracelets. The ones that I see the most often are the gold beaded bracelets; the company has them in a ton of sizes, from super small beads to much larger statement ones.

The website for the brand has so many options for all types of jewelry, largely specializing in gold and dainty pieces. I personally think that this brand is super popular because of how simple the jewelry is, and how easy it is to pair with other pieces, whether they are also from Enewton or not. And because they are so simple, they can also look really good with other bigger and flashier pieces.

Enewton classic sincerity pattern 4mm bead bracelet – pearl $42 See on Enewton

Also, for as nice as Enewton jewelry looks, the price point is pretty reasonable compared to other popular rush season brands. The prices tend to be around $50 for standard bracelets, around $35 for rings, and $50 for earrings. The necklaces are a bit more varied in price, but the cheapest is around $100. The price tends to fluctuate based on the size of the beads.

This brand has been a staple of sorority rush outfits for the past couple of years, and due to its timelessness and more accessible price point, I suspect it will continue to be for quite some time.