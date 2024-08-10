It’s that time of year again, and if you’re a sorority girl — or, actually, even just a fan of watching Greek life goings-on from afar— you know what I’m talking about: At many schools across the United States, work week has begun.

If you’re not familiar with the concept, work week is the week before a school’s official rush week, when active sorority members gather to prepare, practice, and decorate for the upcoming recruitment events, when they’ll meet all the incoming PNMs. Work week can be intense, since sororities want to present themselves as best they can during rush to get new pledges. But what also comes out of work week are some amazing TikToks. That’s because, in addition to all the work these sorority members are doing for rush, they’re also putting in the werk by filming choreographed dances, OOTDs, and funny skits to trending audio, all in the name of showing off their sisterhood to PNMs and everyone watching at home.

We all know about RushTok, especially Bama RushTok, but the work week videos that come out of RushTok are simply not hyped enough. Here are some of the best work week TikToks from fall rush 2024 so far.

University of Oklahoma: Kappa Kappa Gamma

TikTok’s favorite Blue Kappas are back again at the University of Oklahoma for more blue-hued content. In this video, they’re in their iconic blue costumes set to the audio made about Kappa Kappa Gamma: “Cute and intellectual, these girls are exceptional!”

University of Missouri: Chi Omega

From the Chi Omega Chapter of the University of Missouri comes this super fun and cute rendition of the iconic DCC “Thunderstruck” dance, a popular trend among sororities this year.

University of Alabama: Gamma Phi Beta

With another iconic Kardashians quote, the sisters of Bama’s Gamma Phi Beta bring together a whole denim theme, showing off multiple adorable OOTDs in the process.

University of Oklahoma: Alpha Gamma Delta

At another sorority from the University of Oklahoma, the women of Alpha Gamma Delta are getting into their Chappell Roan era, as they lip sync and dance to “Ho To Go.”. This video churned up some controversy from people who didn’t think a sorority should use a song from a queer artist, but others disagreed, saying queer women can be in sororities too. (Either way, the dancing in this video slays.)

University of Tennessee, Chattanooga: Kappa Delta

This video comes from the Kappa Deltas at UTC, where they are wearing moo moos and gray wigs, with a hilarious audio in the background from an interview with Saweetie. They look like they don’t take themselves too seriously, and I love that.

University of Georgia: Tri Delta

From the Tri Deltas at UGA, this is one of my personal favorites from this year’s work week. With a sped-up version of Luke Bryan’s “Country Girl” playing in the background, viewers see the most patriotic and hilarious 16 seconds in recent memory. There’s lady liberty, a few founding fathers, and of course a bald eagle costume packed into this video. It’s like Where’s Waldo, but make it Americana.

University of Oklahoma: Chi Omega

There is lots to see from the sororities of OU this year, and this video is one of the most memorable, featuring members with newspapers that show the words “Rush the best, rush the nest,” in red lettering and the ABBA song “Chiquitita” playing in the background.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville: Alpha Chi Omega

Here we have the women of Alpha Chi Omega from UTK, quoting the iconic Kris Kardashian: “Never go against the family.” They all are wearing black and have sunglasses on, in a very chic and edgy entry into recruitment season.

University of Missouri: Gamma Phi Beta

From their pink palace, the Gamma Phi Betas at the University of Missouri are doing an iconic dance to “Jenny From The Block” by Jennifer Lopez. They’re clearly in their pink era, and I can’t wait to see more videos like this.

University of Alabama: Alpha Delta Pi

Another “Jenny From The Block” dance, this one gets a special mention because the sisters in this video go all-out with the effects, turning their phone flashlights on in sync to get extra hype.

University of Alabama: Zeta Tau Alpha

These Zeta Tau Alpha women outdid themselves in this video that uses the iconic track from The Greatest Showman. This video is theatrical, and it’s obvious they put a lot of work into those carnival themed costumes.

Auburn University: Alpha Xi Delta

In this hilariously meta video, the sisters of Alpha Xi Delta from Auburn University use an audio from Family Guy of three members talking to a new recruit, bringing some levity to the pop culture skewering of sorority culture.