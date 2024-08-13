If you are anything like me, a cute little beverage is a great motivator to get things done. Clearly, at least some of the sisters of Zeta Tau Alpha must feel the same, because the University of Texas chapter of Zeta just brought in one of the cutests of all little beverages, Poppi prebiotic soda, as a motivator for the first day of their 2024 fall rush work week!

For the uninitiated (literally), work week is the entire week leading up to the start of formal sorority recruitment, where the entire chapter gathers to prepare for rush by practicing conversations, decorating the sorority house, and general sisterhood bonding activities. But as more often seen on social media, work week is also an awesome week filled with silly costumes and dancing videos to show off their sorority’s vibes. Each day, every chapter has a different theme, otherwise known as spirit days. And that is where Poppi comes in for the UT Zeta chapter: On Aug. 12, they had a Poppi-themed spirit day, sponsored by Poppi! (The chapter was likely chosen because the company is actually based out of Austin, Texas, which is where UT is located.)

The company provided a ton of custom Poppi sorority merch for the entire chapter, including T-shirts, trucker hats, stickers, and coolers — plus, of course, a ton of free poppi drinks.

The vision was absolutely there. The shirts were super fun and bright, with pink and yellow accents, and the saying, “Flavors Calling, Zeta is Poppin’ Off.” Iconic.

And to top off all of the fun, the chapter was even surprised by the appearance of Allison Ellsworth, the founder of Poppi. She was there to meet and talk with poppi fans, and even made an appearance on their TikTok (in classic work week fashion, with a dancing video).

Additionally, with the post announcing Poppi’s UT Zeta collab on Instagram, the company also announced the start of its college student ambassador program. The applications are now open for the fall 2024 semester, and the program will include things like receiving poppi merch, hosting events on campus, and providing poppi for student organizations. BRB, gotta go work on my application asap!