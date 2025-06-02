ICYMI, Princess Nails Are *The* Summer Mani Trend

If you’re looking for the next it nails for summer 2025, princess nails are about to be your best friend. Your nails are a great way to show your personality and celebrate any event. With princess nails, individuality and simplicity are key. Inspired by the all-natural look of soap nails and ethereal beauty of pixie dust nails, this look is sure to be all over your FYP soon (if they aren’t already).

But first, what actually are princess nails? Natural looks have been all over the nail community this year, and princess nails come straight from these trends. The look is characterized by short, natural-looking nail shapes (aka, easy to achieve at home). As for the color, most users on TikTok have been using pale or light pink shades. If you’re really feeling the princess vibes, trying out a slight glimmer or shiny top coat is a must.

Now you may be wondering, how do you actually achieve this look? Well, the good news is that natural nails like soap nails and princess nails are quite easy to do at home, no salon required! Simply begin by cutting down your nails into a simple coffin or oval shape. (A big emphasis of princess nails is a short nail length, so you won’t need to stress about hangnails.) Next, simply coat your nails in a pale or light pink shade. Try to apply the polish as evenly as possible. The next step is optional, but absolutely iconic, if you have one, don’t be afraid to cover your nails in a shimmery top coat or glittery polish. Finally, finish with a topcoat and enjoy your brand new fairytale-esque nails!

The look doesn’t require many high-tech tools: simply nail cutters, polish, and topcoat. Meaning, you won’t break the bank getting this summer’s trendy nail look. However, if you’re in need of some pink shades, don’t stress: there are plenty of options. A great choice is Essie’s Ballet Slippers ($8) shade, with a glossy finish and beautiful pink color. Another option is OPI’s Let Me Bayou a Drink ($12) for a nice and light blush color. You can also try out Strawberry Scone from Olive and June ($9) for a sheer pink look.

In terms of glitter and shimmery topcoats, you also have quite a few products to choose from. Olive and June’s Frosted Gloss ($9) is great to add a bit of shimmer to your look. Another amazing product for this look is Essie’s Separated Starlight ($10) shade. Finally, for two in one, Gilded Galaxy by Essie ($14) is both pink and shimmery.

Princess nails might just be the nails of summer 2025, so once you’ve nailed the look, don’t forget to show them off!