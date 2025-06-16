20 Pride Month Nail Ideas That’ll Inspire Your Next Mani

If you’re looking for your next colorful mani moment this June, Pride nails are about to be your newest go-to. A manicure is one of the easiest (and cutest!) ways to show off your personality, support the LGBTQ+ community, and celebrate Pride Month in style. And when it comes to Pride nails, it’s all about bold color, creativity, and unapologetic self-expression. Inspired by everything from classic rainbow stripes to cute little hearts and playful glitter accents, this trend is guaranteed to make a statement both on your feed and IRL.

The beauty of such a personal and intentional manicure is that there’s no one-size-fits-all design. Think bright ombrés, glossy rainbow tips, flirty florals… the possibilities are endless. So whether you want to go full-on rainbow glam or keep it minimalist with a couple of intentionally-placed hearts, there’s a Pride look for every vibe.

Now if you’re still wondering which look fits your vibe, that’s where we come in. From short, DIY-friendly options to inspo-worthy salon sets that’ll have your friends demanding your nail tech’s number, I’ve rounded up 20 Pride nail ideas for 2025 that’ll help you celebrate love, identity, and everything in between.