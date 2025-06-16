20 Pride Month Nail Ideas That’ll Inspire Your Next Mani

If you’re looking for your next colorful mani moment this June, Pride nails are about to be your newest go-to. A manicure is one of the easiest (and cutest!) ways to show off your personality, support the LGBTQ+ community, and celebrate Pride Month in style. And when it comes to Pride nails, it’s all about bold color, creativity, and unapologetic self-expression. Inspired by everything from classic rainbow stripes to cute little hearts and playful glitter accents, this trend is guaranteed to make a statement both on your feed and IRL.
The beauty of such a personal and intentional manicure is that there’s no one-size-fits-all design. Think bright ombrés, glossy rainbow tips, flirty florals… the possibilities are endless. So whether you want to go full-on rainbow glam or keep it minimalist with a couple of intentionally-placed hearts, there’s a Pride look for every vibe.
Now if you’re still wondering which look fits your vibe, that’s where we come in. From short, DIY-friendly options to inspo-worthy salon sets that’ll have your friends demanding your nail tech’s number, I’ve rounded up 20 Pride nail ideas for 2025 that’ll help you celebrate love, identity, and everything in between.
- Subtle Rainbow Swirls
This is for the girlies who love a classic French tip moment. For a Pride Month spin, you can DIY or ask your nail tech to add some rainbow swirls to your manicure. It’s simple, subtle, but still effortlessly chic.
- Glitter Rainbow Swirls & Hearts
Yet another subtle, but super cute way to add a rainbow. And who doesn’t love shimmer?
- Colorful Floral Moment
I don’t know about you, but florals will always be a yes in my book. To add even more spice, you can add some jewels to the center of each flower.
- Rainbow Hearts
This one is almost too easy. Paint as many (or as few!) colorful hearts as you want and add a top coat to lock it all in.
- Glazed Rainbow Nails
These glow-in-the-dark nails might be a little challenging to do on your own without the required materials, but it was too good not to feature. Plus, the clouds are such a dreamy touch.
- Colorful Heart Tips
Like French tips, but with hearts!
- Ombre Sparkles
Perfect for Pride Month and for the summer.
- Polka Dots
If you want something minimal yet still colorful, this is the look for you. And it’s almost too easy to do on your own.
- Bold Glitter
If the girls from “Aquamarine” were looking for Pride Month nail inspo, I think this would be the way to do it. The bold color and touch of shimmer just screams mermaid!
- Pastel Florals
Aren’t the flowers just to die for?
- Colorful Pulsing Hearts
This intricate manicure is practically guaranteed to turn heads.
- Rainbow in Bloom
The nail tech behind this specific manicure called these the “blooming rainbow explosion,” and I can’t think of anything more fitting.
- White with Rainbow Sparkles
The rainbows, sparkles, and touches of shimmer accents are perfectly balanced by the white.
- Pride Flag Moment
Perfect if you’re looking to personalize your mani even further.
- Rainbow Swirls
There are a lot of swirl manicures in this roundup, but in this one, each nail gets a different color of the rainbow.
- Neon Glaze Nails
This look is all about neon colors and a chrome glaze.
- Cloudy with a Chance of Rainbow
The watercolor effect of these nails is absolute perfection.
- Summer Ombre Moment
Another subtle mani, but the pop of color speaks volumes.
- Blended Sparkles
The drawn-on sparkles are just so playful and fun!
- Dotted Rainbow Swirl
You can do this chic rainbow swirl for as many or as few of your nails as you want.