Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
disney cakeworthy collection
disney cakeworthy collection
Disney Store x Cakeworthy
Style > Fashion

This Disney Store x Cakeworthy Halloween Collection Includes An Exclusive Minnie Flannel

Sydney Flaherty

It’s time: The weather’s getting colder, the scent of pumpkins wafts in the air, and I’m scouring the internet for Halloween costumes. Fall is upon us. And with the new season comes new opportunities to level up your closet, including stockpiling flannels, dusting off the sweaters — you know the drill. However, it’s important when reviving all your fall looks to stay true to yourself. We all have unique tastes and it’s necessary to remember who you are this season, not just what you’ve seen on Instagram. And if who you are is a Disney lover (because, being real, who isn’t?) then the new Disney Store x Cakeworthy collab is the perfect way to honor your fave characters and movies all while staying stylish for fall. 

This collection celebrates classic Disney characters, like Donald Duck and Minnie Mouse, with comfy and festive looks perfect for this season’s spooky vibes (because what’s better than a flannel? A flannel with Minnie on it, obviously). The collection is dropping Sept. 20 at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST), and you can find everything on DisneyStore.com and Cakeworthy.com (besides Minnie’s flannel, which is exclusive to the Disney Store site). If you’re as excited for this launch as we are, then you may be wanting a little sneak peek. Well, look no further — here are some of my favorites from the collection.

Minnie Mouse Halloween Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy
Minnie Mouse Halloween Flannel Shirt for Adults
Disney Store

This Disney Store exclusive item is the perfect fall layer for cold days. Embroidered on the back of this purple statement piece is Minnie as a witch, casting Halloween spells, no doubt.

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Halloween Zip Fleece Jacket for Adults by Cakeworthy
Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Halloween Zip Fleece Jacket for Adults
Disney Store

A nice, warm fleece is a must for any fall fashion lover. This extra festive print, featuring Mickey Mouse pumpkins, is both cute and functional!

Donald Duck Halloween Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Cakeworthy
Donald Duck Halloween Pullover Hoodie for Adults
Disney Store

I don’t know about you, but I can never get enough hoodies. This pullover, featuring a devilish Donald Duck, will certainly encourage you to lean into the “trick” of “trick or treat.”

Mickey Mouse Halloween Jack-o’-Lantern Beanie Hat for Adults by Cakeworthy
Mickey Mouse Halloween Jack-o-Lantern Beanie Hat for Adults
Disney Store

Looking for the perfect fall accessory? This Jack-o’-Lantern style beanie is perfect to keep you warm and looking cute. With 3D plush ears and a felt stem, this hat is a Halloween essential.

Mickey Mouse Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Cakeworthy
Mickey Mouse Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults
Disney Store

A pullover is an essential for fall, and with this cute, vintage-style graphic of Mickey Mouse, I literally can’t think of a better Halloween clothing item. The neckline gives the effect of layering with its pumpkin and bat print, adding to the cozy vibes.

Mickey Mouse Halloween Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy
Mickey Mouse Halloween Flannel Shirt for Adults
Disney Store

Ready to embrace this spooky season? Why not try a black and gray flannel with a vampire-style Mickey Mouse? This flannel is all about those scary vibes, but with the comfort and warmth of a classic flannel.

Maleficent Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy
Maleficent Flannel Shirt for Adults
Disney Store

I can’t think of a Disney villain more spooky than Maleficent, and if you’re trying to emulate the legendary witch, this flannel is perfect for you. With its green accents, all I can say is Maleficent would approve.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Glow-in-the-Dark Denim Jacket for Adults
The Nightmare Before Christmas Glow-in-the-Dark Denim Jacket for Adults Back
Disney Store

This classic denim jacket is perfect to add a little Halloween flare to any outfit. With a patch style of ghosts and bats, this jacket keeps it low-key. However, the bright design on the back is sure to get a few frights.

Sydney Flaherty is the Style Intern for Her Campus Media. She writes for the Style vertical on the site, including beauty, decor, and fashion coverage. Beyond Her Campus, Sydney is a junior at Emerson College in Boston, MA, majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing with a minor in History. She works as the style section editor of the on-campus publication, Atlas Magazine, where she selects and edits multiple style-related stories every semester. She writes and edits for multiple other on-campus magazines while also working as a writing tutor at Emerson. In her free time, Sydney loves to go on excessively long walks while blasting Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and the occasional Ed Sheeran (she is a certified Sheerio). You can usually find Sydney at a thrift store perusing the sweater section or listening to literally any historical fiction audiobook available.