It’s time: The weather’s getting colder, the scent of pumpkins wafts in the air, and I’m scouring the internet for Halloween costumes. Fall is upon us. And with the new season comes new opportunities to level up your closet, including stockpiling flannels, dusting off the sweaters — you know the drill. However, it’s important when reviving all your fall looks to stay true to yourself. We all have unique tastes and it’s necessary to remember who you are this season, not just what you’ve seen on Instagram. And if who you are is a Disney lover (because, being real, who isn’t?) then the new Disney Store x Cakeworthy collab is the perfect way to honor your fave characters and movies all while staying stylish for fall.
This collection celebrates classic Disney characters, like Donald Duck and Minnie Mouse, with comfy and festive looks perfect for this season’s spooky vibes (because what’s better than a flannel? A flannel with Minnie on it, obviously). The collection is dropping Sept. 20 at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST), and you can find everything on DisneyStore.com and Cakeworthy.com (besides Minnie’s flannel, which is exclusive to the Disney Store site). If you’re as excited for this launch as we are, then you may be wanting a little sneak peek. Well, look no further — here are some of my favorites from the collection.
- Minnie Mouse Halloween Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy
-
This Disney Store exclusive item is the perfect fall layer for cold days. Embroidered on the back of this purple statement piece is Minnie as a witch, casting Halloween spells, no doubt.
- Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Halloween Zip Fleece Jacket for Adults by Cakeworthy
-
A nice, warm fleece is a must for any fall fashion lover. This extra festive print, featuring Mickey Mouse pumpkins, is both cute and functional!
- Donald Duck Halloween Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Cakeworthy
-
I don’t know about you, but I can never get enough hoodies. This pullover, featuring a devilish Donald Duck, will certainly encourage you to lean into the “trick” of “trick or treat.”
- Mickey Mouse Halloween Jack-o’-Lantern Beanie Hat for Adults by Cakeworthy
-
Looking for the perfect fall accessory? This Jack-o’-Lantern style beanie is perfect to keep you warm and looking cute. With 3D plush ears and a felt stem, this hat is a Halloween essential.
- Mickey Mouse Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Cakeworthy
-
A pullover is an essential for fall, and with this cute, vintage-style graphic of Mickey Mouse, I literally can’t think of a better Halloween clothing item. The neckline gives the effect of layering with its pumpkin and bat print, adding to the cozy vibes.
- Mickey Mouse Halloween Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy
-
Ready to embrace this spooky season? Why not try a black and gray flannel with a vampire-style Mickey Mouse? This flannel is all about those scary vibes, but with the comfort and warmth of a classic flannel.
- Maleficent Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy
-
I can’t think of a Disney villain more spooky than Maleficent, and if you’re trying to emulate the legendary witch, this flannel is perfect for you. With its green accents, all I can say is Maleficent would approve.
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Glow-in-the-Dark Denim Jacket for Adults
-
This classic denim jacket is perfect to add a little Halloween flare to any outfit. With a patch style of ghosts and bats, this jacket keeps it low-key. However, the bright design on the back is sure to get a few frights.