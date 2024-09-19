It’s time: The weather’s getting colder, the scent of pumpkins wafts in the air, and I’m scouring the internet for Halloween costumes. Fall is upon us. And with the new season comes new opportunities to level up your closet, including stockpiling flannels, dusting off the sweaters — you know the drill. However, it’s important when reviving all your fall looks to stay true to yourself. We all have unique tastes and it’s necessary to remember who you are this season, not just what you’ve seen on Instagram. And if who you are is a Disney lover (because, being real, who isn’t?) then the new Disney Store x Cakeworthy collab is the perfect way to honor your fave characters and movies all while staying stylish for fall.

This collection celebrates classic Disney characters, like Donald Duck and Minnie Mouse, with comfy and festive looks perfect for this season’s spooky vibes (because what’s better than a flannel? A flannel with Minnie on it, obviously). The collection is dropping Sept. 20 at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST), and you can find everything on DisneyStore.com and Cakeworthy.com (besides Minnie’s flannel, which is exclusive to the Disney Store site). If you’re as excited for this launch as we are, then you may be wanting a little sneak peek. Well, look no further — here are some of my favorites from the collection.