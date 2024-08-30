The Disney Store Is Dropping A Brand New Halloween Product & It’s Perfect For Your Dorm

You asked, and the Disney Store delivered. If you’re already gearing up for the cozy autumn nights headed our way, there’s a brand new offering coming to the Disney Store’s Halloween Shop, inspired by a fan-favorite product. Set to drop on Sept. 5 are mini (or Minnie, if you will) versions of the iconic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Jack-o’-Lanterns!

You heard that right. Cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes aren’t the only things to get excited about as fall returns. The medium and large versions of these Light Up Jack-o’-Lanterns have held their spot on the Disney Store’s bestsellers list for quite some time now, selling out pretty quickly after launch. With their glow-in-the-dark features and customizable light settings, they’re more than just pumpkins — they’re a whole vibe.

But, let’s be real, if you’re like me and you’re living in a dorm or small apartment that’s not exactly trick-or-treater friendly and you can’t fit the full size Jack-o’-Lanterns in your space (they’re 22 inches tall, after all), these mini versions are an absolute must-have. Imagine them perched on your desk or nestled in the corner of your room, adding just the right amount of spooky cuteness to your space. Whether you’re going for full-on haunted house decor or just want a sprinkle of Halloween spirit, these tiny pumpkins are the perfect fall accessory for you. Plus, at just $30 each, they’re much more wallet-friendly than the medium and large pumpkins, which usually retail for $60 and $75, respectively.

These mini pumpkins will be the latest addition to the Disney Store’s Mickey Mouse Family Halloween Collection, which launched in late July and already has a list of sold-out products. The pumpkins will become available on DisneyStore.com at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 5, so set your alarms to get your hands on them before they sell out.

However, if you miss your chance at picking up the mini pumpkins, don’t worry. The Disney Store has a ton of other adorable Halloween products on their site! The Mickey Mouse Halloween Sketchbook Ornament ($27) is the perfect accessory for those of us skipping ahead to Christmas. I know I am! The Stitch Pumpkin Light-Up Halloween Decoration ($70) will steal the spotlight at your Halloween parties as the most frightfully cute centerpiece — especially with his evident excitement for the spooky season. And the Oogie Boogie Votive Candle Holder ($30) is the perfect gift for all Nightmare Before Christmas enthusiasts.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the mini Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Jack-o’-Lanterns release on Sept. 5, and keep your eyes peeled for the rest of the Disney Store’s new spooky arrivals. Happy shopping!