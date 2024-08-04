With summer almost over, fall is right around the corner. Although the weather has yet to feel like it, at Bath & Body Works, fall candles have arrived and are here to stay. In fact, the company has already started their countdown to spooky season with their Halloween 2024 collection, which dropped on July 19. The collection boasts some new scents as well as some returning favorites, and I’m already obsessed! Every year, shopping the Bath & Body Works’ fall collection is an event worth participating in, and with a few new scents arriving, I will definitely be making a beeline for my nearest Bath & Body Works!

Now, I love fall (no hard feelings, spring). With fun holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving, fall is top season contender in my book. The crisp cool air, crunchy leaves, and cute neutral outfits give me such a warm and fuzzy feeling inside. Speaking of warmth, if only there was some kind of product that could emulate it? Well, it just so happens that Bath & Body Works has a plethora of fall candles waiting to be bought and lit, so you can replicate that cozy fall feeling in your space. I have 12 candles — including some new ones — that boast amazing fragrances, long burn times, amazing designs, making them perfect for the fall season! Some of the best Bath & Body Works fall candles ranked pretty high last year, so get your shopping bags ready for the best fall 2024 candles that you may want to snag this year before they’re gone.

New Fall Candles At Bath & Body Works

Returning Fall Candles At Bath & Body Works