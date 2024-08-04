With summer almost over, fall is right around the corner. Although the weather has yet to feel like it, at Bath & Body Works, fall candles have arrived and are here to stay. In fact, the company has already started their countdown to spooky season with their Halloween 2024 collection, which dropped on July 19. The collection boasts some new scents as well as some returning favorites, and I’m already obsessed! Every year, shopping the Bath & Body Works’ fall collection is an event worth participating in, and with a few new scents arriving, I will definitely be making a beeline for my nearest Bath & Body Works!
Now, I love fall (no hard feelings, spring). With fun holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving, fall is top season contender in my book. The crisp cool air, crunchy leaves, and cute neutral outfits give me such a warm and fuzzy feeling inside. Speaking of warmth, if only there was some kind of product that could emulate it? Well, it just so happens that Bath & Body Works has a plethora of fall candles waiting to be bought and lit, so you can replicate that cozy fall feeling in your space. I have 12 candles — including some new ones — that boast amazing fragrances, long burn times, amazing designs, making them perfect for the fall season! Some of the best Bath & Body Works fall candles ranked pretty high last year, so get your shopping bags ready for the best fall 2024 candles that you may want to snag this year before they’re gone.
New Fall Candles At Bath & Body Works
- Fall Farmhouse ($27)
If you’re like me, then you love going to your local pumpkin patch in the fall. The apple cider, the hayrides, the corn maze, and of course, picking your favorite pumpkin! If those activities made you smile and go, “Mmmmm,” then you may want to try the newly-dropped Fall Farmhouse candle, which is described as a trip to the pumpkin patch on a crisp fall morning. With a warm blend of spicy and fresh aromas, Fall Farmhouse is definitely the pick of the patch!
- Pumpkin S’mores ($27)
Is this the sign of a new debate? Are s’mores summer or fall treats? Well, just in case, Bath & Body Works already has their answer: both! This new candle, Pumpkin S’mores, has fragrance notes of roasted marshmallow, melted chocolate and pumpkin graham cracker. Reviewers are already loving this new scent, too, with one review boasting a long burn and an amazing smell!
- Perfect Autumn ($27)
What does a perfect autumn mean to you? For me, it’s the leaves changing color. At Bath & Body Works, it’s a tale of two fall favorites — frosted cranberry and sweet cinnamon pumpkin, which is what their newest candle, Perfect Autumn, is all about. The candle features notes of cranberry, spiced pumpkin, apple, and clove.
Returning Fall Candles At Bath & Body Works
- Sweater Weather ($27)
One of my personal favorites in Bath & Body Work’s fall collection, Sweater Weather is instant coziness in a candle. With fragrance notes of fresh sage, juniper berries, aromatic eucalyptus and fresh woods, this candle is a perfect fit knitted for the season. Bath & Body Works describes the smell as a cool fall day in your favorite knit.
- Pumpkin Carving ($27)
As part of their new fall releases, Bath & Body Works dropped a lot of Halloween-themed scents in spooky packaging. Pumpkin Carving is a returning scent with a brand new look. This candle is described to as a “sweet, spiced, pumpkin-y shift from cool fall days to dark, spooky nights.” It’s the perfect combination of sweet, spice and spookiness with notes of carved pumpkin, spiced pumpkin seeds, and brown sugar.
- Leaves ($27)
Another one of my personal favorites, this candle can only be described as fall in a jar. Despite the name, it actually embodies everything there is to love about fall. It boasts the quintessential fall fragrance trifecta: crisp red apple, golden nectar, and warm clove spice. This is a cozy scent you’ll want burning in your home all day long!
- Pumpkin Pecan Waffles ($27
Talk about a delicious wake-up call! This candle is an all-encompassing fall breakfast treat, with hints of maple syrup, golden waffles, pumpkin spice, and a little brown sugar. All that sweet-smelling goodness makes for a great fall-scented candle you’ll want to take a fork to. (But please, please don’t.)
- A Day At The Café ($27)
Raise your hand if you still drink iced coffee in the fall! Guilty as charged. A Day At The Café is definitely for my aesthetic girlies and coffee-lovers alike. This candle is known to smell like “sipping a handcrafted beverage at your local coffee shop.” With notes of rich, cold-brewed coffee, frothed milk, and sweet caramel syrup blended with ice, I think this candle would best be enjoyed alongside a glass of iced coffee!
- Cuddle Weather ($27)
It’s not really fall without a fuzzy blanket to cuddle up in, so why not pair it with this candle? Cuddle Weather is exactly what it sounds like. The scent is described as smelling like “snuggling up with sweet treats, a warm throw, and a good book.” With notes of warm gingerbread tea, cinnamon shortbread, and a cozy blanket, you may want to consider grabbing that blanket now. The fuzzier, the better!
- Main Street Bakery ($27)
With reviews sharing how this candle is good enough to eat (again, please don’t), Main Street Bakery reminds me of walking the streets of New York City and stumbling across a local bakery. Bath & Body Works describes this candle as smelling like a warm, friendly welcome to the neighborhood. With fragrance notes of fresh banana, vanilla wafers, and cinnamon sugar, this candle might as well have come from a fall Hallmark movie!
- Pumpkin Apple ($27)
Speaking of going to the bakery, feast your eyes on this delicacy! It’s the tale of a classic crossover: pumpkins and apples. With this candle, you get both iconic fall scents coming together along with aromas of fresh ground cinnamon and clove buds. You won’t even need to make any pumpkin or apple pies with this candle burning bright.
- Fresh Fall Morning ($27)
Last but certainly not least is the candle Fresh Fall Morning. Bath & Body Works shares that this candle smells like “the breath of fresh fall air your home needs.” One reviewer described this candle as being the perfect scent for mid to late September — great for welcoming the upcoming crisp, cool air. With fragrance notes of citrus zest, woodland sage, and red delicious apples, I definitely agree!
Bath & Body Works is famous for its stupendous scents, and the fall ones are no exception. With amazing aromas of apples, pumpkins, cinnamon and more, I hope this list helps you decide which fall scent is best for you!