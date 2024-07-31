The 2024 spooky season is just about to start. That means it’s time to take out your scary decorations, put together new recipes for ghoulish treats, and head out to buy a new Halloween costume. One store that’s always the rage during this time of year is Spirit Halloween. Since its founding in 1983, the store has been an icon of the fall season — especially since it opens during the late summer and closes once Halloween is over, disappearing like a ghost. Considering it’s a one-stop shop for the horrifying holiday, Halloween-lovers are always wondering when Spirit Halloween stores will open. Here’s everything you need to know for 2024.

Spirit Halloween stores will open starting on Aug. 1, according to the brand’s website. With Halloween being the major holiday during the autumn season, it makes sense to open early, as customers are ready to buy items before they run out. (Hey, even Bath & Body Works has their Halloween collection out on store shelves already, so the spooky season is getting earlier and earlier each year.) Spirit Halloween will again have its flagship store open in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, on Aug. 1, with a celebration set that day to kick off the season and the official opening of their stores.

With over 1,500 locations in North America, Spirit Halloween is known for their variety of costumes, a range of toys and decorations, and the giant animatronics that are ready to greet you (and scare you endlessly) as soon as you walk in the doors. New arrivals for 2024 have already popped onto the website, such as animatronics from Corpse Bride, costumes inspired by the recent Disney movie Inside Out 2, and a life-size replica of a proton pack from the latest Ghostbusters movie. Other stores are already trying to compete, with places like Target unveiling merchandise, including an Animated Eerie Victorian Phone Prop, and Amazon listing a plush stuffed ghost doll called Adopt A Ghost. Though other stores have a great selection of Halloween products for customers to choose from, Spirit Halloween still ranks as top tier for Halloween merch.

There’s more to know about Spirit Halloween than just what’s in their stores. They also have their very own blog dedicated to talking about all things spooky, scary, and paranormal — from monthly horoscopes to the age-old question of whether aliens and UFOs exist. Spirit Halloween also does their own fundraising called Spirit of Children, which helps children in hospitals and their families across the United States and Canada. Spirit of Children has been able to raise $110 million since its founding in 2007 by providing recreational activities, therapy, and educational resources to kids.

People look forward to the arrival of Spirit Halloween stories every year, and it’s great to know that the purchase of spooky seasonal items in the store helps with so much more.