YouTube Star Wendy Ly Shares The Back-To-School Items You Didn’t Know You Needed

Wendy Ly (aka Wendy Skin to her fans) is not just a famous influencer. While yes, she does have over 1 million followers on TikTok and 3 million on Youtube, she has truly made a name for herself as both content creator and business owner. And she has a lot to juggle, from her main social media accounts, to her cooking accounts, to her streetwear brand, Envisage. Truly, she is the definition of doing the most. But before she was an entrepreneurial queen, Ly was an incoming college freshman at the University of California, Davis, just as nervous as everybody else. Thankfully, after graduating in 2021, she’s now back to share some great college advice for the rest of us.

Since it’s back-to-school season, there are lots of incoming college freshmen who are starting to think about what they need to bring and buy for the start of this new chapter of campus life. Lucky for you, in an exclusive Q&A with Her Campus, Ly shares some incredible guidance for heading off to college. From the best snacks to secrets on how she managed to live in such a small space, Ly spills the tea.

There are so many products that college students know they need — from shower caddies to planners — but what’s one unexpected product that became your can’t-live-without item in college at UC Davis?

My heated blanket, 1000%. UC Davis is super cold during the wintertime and my dorm heater didn’t do much. I’d literally do all my homework wrapped up in it like a burrito. My heated blanket saved me from getting a cold countless times.

What was your favorite dorm room snack?

Seaweed snacks and instant miso soup. It’s cozy, fast, and reminded me of home. Also, no dishes, which is a plus!

What’s your favorite hack for living in a small space?

Under-the-bed storage bins and over-the-door hooks are essential. My ultimate tip is to be ruthless about clutter. If I didn’t use something in the last month, I’d either donate it or pack it away.

What’s your best tip for staying organized at the start of a busy school year?

Google Calendar was and still is my holy grail. I’d color-code everything from classes, deadlines, events, and set like three reminder notifications because otherwise I would forget.

What’s your best piece of advice for freshmen getting ready to go off to college for the first time?

Let yourself grow. You don’t have to be who you were in high school. Try new things, meet different people, and don’t be scared to change — that’s kind of the whole point.