I know what you’re thinking — it’s still the summertime, why in the world are we already talking about back-to-school season? (Am I right or am I right?) But while it seems super early to start talking about this, fall 2025 fashion trends are already taking shape and influencing what people are buying — or are planning to buy — for the upcoming school year. You know what they say: If you’re early, you’re on time!

Packing to go back to school (especially packing to go to school for the first time!) can be overwhelming, but the process is a little bit easier when you have a clear idea of the fashion statements you want to make as you go to class, hang out with your friends, go out, and every event in between. So, to help you assemble your back-to-school wardrobe for next semester, I asked some of Gen Z’s favorite influencers for their predictions regarding what they think will be the biggest (and most fashionable) trends on campus this fall. Because honestly? Who else is more in-the-know about what’s on-trend than these creators? (I’ll wait…)

Whether you’re the ultimate luxury lover or you’re more at home in the aisles of the thrift store, the trends these influencers had to share are sure to get you excited for your back-to-school clothes shopping, get those shopping carts ready!