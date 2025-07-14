I know what you’re thinking — it’s still the summertime, why in the world are we already talking about back-to-school season? (Am I right or am I right?) But while it seems super early to start talking about this, fall 2025 fashion trends are already taking shape and influencing what people are buying — or are planning to buy — for the upcoming school year. You know what they say: If you’re early, you’re on time!
Packing to go back to school (especially packing to go to school for the first time!) can be overwhelming, but the process is a little bit easier when you have a clear idea of the fashion statements you want to make as you go to class, hang out with your friends, go out, and every event in between. So, to help you assemble your back-to-school wardrobe for next semester, I asked some of Gen Z’s favorite influencers for their predictions regarding what they think will be the biggest (and most fashionable) trends on campus this fall. Because honestly? Who else is more in-the-know about what’s on-trend than these creators? (I’ll wait…)
Whether you’re the ultimate luxury lover or you’re more at home in the aisles of the thrift store, the trends these influencers had to share are sure to get you excited for your back-to-school clothes shopping, get those shopping carts ready!
- Academic Grunge
When I think of academic grunge, I think of dark academia, mixed with some modern,‘90s-inspired touches. It brings all the romantic, moody, fall, and literary vibes, and this year it’s predicted to be big. Influencer and UC Davis alum Wendy Ly gives some ideas for how to pull off this look as you make fashion statements in and out of class. “I’m thinking oversized blazers, layered basics, vintage-inspired loafers, and just a little bit of edge,” Ly says.
- Shoes, Shoes, Shoes
Personally, I’ve never been much of a shoe person, but over the years, I have begun to value them as one of the most important parts (if not the most important part) of my outfit. A good pair of shoes really ties your outfit all together — and creator and Florida A&M student Tati B highlights this exact idea. “Whether it’s your New Balances, a standout pair of heels for going out, or that perfect everyday sneaker that’s comfy and stylish, shoes are going to be the statement piece. Everyone wants that versatile pair that works from class to campus events to late-night hangs,” she tells Her Campus.
- Minimalism
If you’re a chronic overpacker like me, it’s tempting to put any and every piece of clothing you’ve ever worn into the back-to-school pile. But TBH, you probably won’t regret going for a minimalist wardrobe once all is said and done. Influencer and USC student Makayla Lysiak predicts that minimalist styles will be in full swing this fall. “I’m predicting minimalist styles (basic crewnecks, classic jeans, chic totes) enhanced with quirky personalizations,” she says. “Think tote bags ornamented with colorful charms and claw clips. Backpacks speckled with fun enamel pins. Or unique brooches on blazers and crewnecks. Even if it doesn’t trend, I’ll be rocking it this fall!”
- Cool-Girl Aesthetic
Look, I know appearing “low-effort” can sometimes actually end up taking a lot of effort, but the trend isn’t going anywhere, so you might as well embrace it — with comfort, that is. “Low-rise jeans and off-the-shoulder tops are always comfy and reliable,” creator and recent NYU grad Mia Aston says.
- Polka Dots
Truthfully, I am most excited about polka dots making an appearance. There’s nothing cuter than a polka-dotted dress, blouse, skirt — you name it! They are classy and retro and have started to slowly but surely dominate on TikTok recently.
Influencer and recent UVA grad Chloe Hutchinson gives some insight on polka dots popping up: “I’ve seen them slowly making an appearance recently and I can’t wait for the trend to be in full-swing this fall. Whether it’s maxi skirts or dresses, they create such a classy look,” Hutchinson says.
Let these predicted trends be your guide as you start your back-to-school shopping, because the world of fashion can be overwhelming — but with the right guidance, you’ll be more than set!