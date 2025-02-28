40 Coach Teri Shoulder Bag Dupes To Add To Your Closet

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The Manhattan-based fashion brand we all know and love has once again created a trendy, versatile bag we all need in our closets. Coach is rocking the fashion accessories space, proving that functional and chic can coexist. From the Brooklyn Bag to the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag, Coach is launching one trendy bag after the other — not to mention how obsessed everyone is with their adorable bag charms. The latest obsession? The Coach Teri Shoulder Bag.

Coach’s Teri Shoulder Bag is available in both regular and mini versions. Trendsetters love its minimalistic design and the variety of colors and patterns the bag comes in — not to mention its spacious interior and shiny hardware.

Coach’s ‘90s inspired Teri Shoulder Bag was released in 2024 and has been on every handbag fanatic’s wishlist ever since. Known for its sleek silhouette and modern shoulder strap, it’s versatile and ideal for both your daily errands and a night out. The Coach Teri Shoulder Bag currently retails at $199, while the mini version is available at $159. If you don’t want to spend close to $200 on a handbag, don’t worry — I’ve got you covered with 40 dupes for the Coach Teri Shoulder Bag that won’t break the bank.

GUESS GUESS Noelle Top Zip Shoulder Bag ($98) Guess has amazing bags that are similar to Coach designs, and lucky for you, they’re available at a lower cost. This option is spacious, featuring a zip pocket and three card slots. It’s sturdy, and available in black, beige, white, and canvas fabric. See On Macy’s

Quince Quince Revive Nylon Crossbody Shoulder Bag ($70) Sustainable and crafted from nine recycled water bottles, you can wear this nylon bag in various ways thanks to its removable straps. It’s also water-resistant and durable — get it now in beige or olive green. See On Quince

MMS Design Studio MMS Design Studio Buckle Tab Shoulder Strap Bag ($40) With four different colors to choose from, this shoulder bag has a back zipper pocket to store your phone and other smaller belongings, a buckled tab on the front, and small interior compartments. See On Nordstrom Rack

Mali + Lili Mali + Lili Leilani Vegan Leather Baguette Bag ($30) This bag will look so cute with your daily outfits. It’s made of PETA-certified vegan leather, has an engraved logo plaque on the back, and an adorable dot-pattern interior lining. It’s available in classic black and this gorgeous mauve shade. See On Nordstrom Rack

DKNY DKNY Thyme Medium Hobo Bag ($71) This DKNY shoulder bag has a very roomy interior and a zip closure. It can also fit tablets, and is currently available in a rich blue and an elegant gold shade. See On Macy’s

LIKE DREAMS LIKE DREAMS Belle Charmed Small Shoulder Bag ($43) With a cute built-in heart chain, this shoulder bag has a main compartment and a zipper closure. It’s comfortable to wear and has a very similar shape to the Teri shoulder bag. You can get it in black, blush pink, or white. See On Macy’s

Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Satin Crystal-Embelished Bag ($76) Featuring a sophisticated design, this bag has crystal embellishments and can be worn as a shoulder bag or as a clutch. It’s made of satin,and can be styled with black heels for an elegant look for a night out. See On Charles & Keith

Kimchi Blue Kimchi Blue Kez Laced Bag ($55) Made of faux leather, this bag has cute ribbon detailing on the sides. It has a structured silhouette, it’s easy to clean, and will be the most adorable accessory to any outfit you’re planning. It’s also available in ivory white and the most adorable ballet pink shade. See On Urban Outfitters

Mango Mango Leather Effect Crossbody Bag ($50) Did you know that Mango has the cutest, most affordable bags? This leather, crescent-shaped option comes with sparkly gold hardware. It also features a removable shoulder strap and inner lining. See On Mango

Mango Mango Chain Bag With Printed Logo ($30) Another option that resembles the canvas Teri Bag is this small chain bag. With a light gold chain, it’s great for those who prefer smaller bags but still want a chic and elevated accessory. See On Mango

GUESS GUESS Darnya Zip Small Shoulder Bag ($88) With inner pockets and cute mini Guess charms, this bag will be the perfect addition to your collection. It’s available in white, black, and pink. See On Macy’s

GUESS GUESS Little Bay Shoulder Bag ($88) This Guess shoulder bag is also very similar to the Teri bag, and it’s available at less than half the price. It’s made of nylon, which means it’s water-resistant and very durable. See On Macy’s

PASQ PASQ Curved Minimal Shoulder Bag ($32) Another sleek and minimalistic option is this bag from PASQ. It’s made of faux leather and has a matte finish with a discrete logo detail at the bottom. It will give your outfits a polished look. See On ASOS

PrettyLittleThing PrettyLittleThing Textured Baguette Shoulder Bag ($38) This is an affordable option that’s available in cream and taupe shades. With its unique textured design, it can be styled with pretty much anything in your closet. See On PrettyLittleThing

H&M H&M Strap-Detail Shoulder Bag ($35) If you love shoulder bags that have unique details, this H&M pick is the one for you. Featuring a front metal buckle and coated fabric, this bag looks and feels expensive without breaking the bank. See On H&M

Peppermayo Peppermayo Tiana Bag ($41) Peppermayo’s shoulder bag comes in the perfect blush pink shade. It’s made of leather, comes in a similar size to Coach’s Teri Bag, and also includes a charming silver closure. See On Peppermayo

Pull & Bear Pull & Bear Shoulder Bag With Rings ($23) With a classic black exterior, this shoulder bag is perfect for the transition from day to night outings. It has a ring detail on the strap and a zipper closure, and features an elegant shape. See On Pull & Bear

Princess Polly Princess Polly Miemie Shoulder Bag ($35) This brown bag has a fixed medium shoulder strap, silver-toned hardware, and a zipper closure for practicality. Style it with a cute top and a mini skirt for the cutest daytime look. See On Princess Polly

Peta & Jain Peta & Jain Paloma Nylon Bag ($50) Made of nylon material, this bag has a classic shape and internal pockets for organization. Most importantly, it also has a removable and adjustable matching nylon strap for daily activities, and you can switch it out for its silver chain when you wear it out at night. See On Princess Polly

Anne Klein Anne Klein Adjustable Shoulder Bag ($30) This option is stylish and functional. It has a foldover flap closure, an adjustable shoulder strap with a turn lock, and a roomy interior. It also has a sleek design, a smooth texture, and a small metallic gold logo on the front. See On Nordstrom Rack

Nanette Lepore Nanette Lepore Flower Air Core Baguette Bag ($30) This shoulder bag is perfect for those that want to keep their bag secure at all times. It features a floral charm compartment that fits an AirTag, so you always know where your bag is. Its strap is also similar to Coach’s Teri Bag, partially made of fabric and a gold metallic chain. So cute! See On Nordstrom Rack

TSV TSV Women’s Small Leather Handbag ($13) Another option you can never go wrong with is this small leather handbag from TSV. It has a gold zipper closure and can fit all your daily essentials in one place. Plus, it’ll be easy to match with pretty much any outfit. See On Walmart

Accessorize Accessorize Leather Scoop Shoulder Bag ($73) Although this design has a slightly different shape than Coach’s Teri Bag, it shares a similar size. With a buttery leather feel, it’s versatile, comfortable, and comes in an elegant nude shade. See On Accessorize

Accessorize Accessorize Woven Chain Shoulder Bag ($41) For a more delicate look, try this woven shoulder bag. Sharing the Teri Bag’s ‘90s vibe, it has a gold chain strap and an interior zipper to store smaller belongings you don’t want to lose. See On Accessorize

Lulus Lulus Beige Tweed Shoulder Bag ($45) This is definitely my favorite out of these Teri Bag dupes. With a classy tweed design, this shoulder bag is super unique and classy. It comes with a comfortable strap that has adjustable handles and a zipper pocket on the inside. See On Lulus

Fossil Fossil Jolie Leather Small Shoulder Bag ($75) With its elegant dark red shade, this leather shoulder bag is the perfect pop of color for your outfits. It comes with a fabric interior and boasts a minimal, easy-to-wear style. See On Dillard’s

Baggu Baggu Mini Nylon Shoulder Bag ($19) If you love the comfortable look of nylon shoulder bags, check out this option from Baggu. It’s machine-washable, has a top zip closure, and looks amazing with your casual on-the-go outfits. See On Nordstrom Rack

Antik Kraft Antik Kraft Mini Shoulder Bag ($50) This bag is ideal for mini bag lovers. It has organized inner pockets, which are perfect for carrying card holders and mini makeup essentials throughout the day. It comes in classic faux black leather and features shiny gold hardware. See On Nordstrom Rack

Cole Haan Cole Haan NYL Convertible Shoulder Bag ($80) This compact shoulder bag features a crossbody strap that’ll give a sporty look to your outfits. It has a main compartment and a top zipper closure to keep all of your essentials safe at all times. See On Nordstrom Rack

Quince Quince Italian Leather Mini Crescent Shoulder Bag ($90) Also ‘90s inspired, this mini shoulder bag is made with Italian leather and a practical, adjustable shoulder strap. It’s available in elegant colors including black, cognac, and mink. See On Quince

Kate Spade Kate Spade Julia Small Shoulder Bag ($89) Like Guess, Kate Spade also has dupes that are less than half the price of a Coach Teri Bag. This small bag is super cute and dainty — get it in black, pink, light blue, or white. See On Kate Spade