Coach’s Comeback

Coach has had quite the comeback recently. Back in the 2000’s, their bags were all the rage. But going into the 2010’s, they became less and less popular. People turned to brands like Kate Spade and Tory Burch, or even to more luxury brands like Prada and YSL. Now, Coach is back and better than ever. In what almost seems like a rebrand, their new bags look clean, sophisticated and luxry…all without the big price tag. Here are some of my favs

Juliet Shoulder Bag 38

This bag is a great alternative to a basic tote bag. It’s big enough to fit all that you would need for a day of running errands without being overwhelmingly large. And you’ll be able to look chic while carrying it all around. Available in black and white, the classic and simple design screams sophistication but practical at the same time.

https://www.coach.com/products/juliet-shoulder-bag-38/CY817.html?frp=CY817+B4%2FHA

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

I am in love with this shoulder bag. A simple rectangular shaped bag, perfectly complimented by a bold metal logo makes it work with almost any outfit. Going to meet the girls for coffee in some leggings or a cute sweat seat? This bag works perfect. Date night in the city? This bag has got you covered. It comes in a variety of different colors and even in smaller and larger sizes, but I think the 26 is the perfect size. This shoulder bag is to die for!

https://www.coach.com/products/tabby-shoulder-bag-26/CY930-B4%2FSN.html

Ergo Bag in Coachtopia Leather with Bows

The cutest of them all. This little shoulder bag is perfect for nights out. Its big enough to fit your lipgloss, cards and phone, but small enough to not be a pain to carry around. Great for drinks on the town or a quick trip the store. And the best part? The cutie bows on the sides of the strap!

https://www.coach.com/products/coachtopia/ergo-bag-in-coachtopia-leather-with-bows/CV002-CLU.html

These are just some of my favs, but you can check out the Coach website for more! We are loving this comeback!