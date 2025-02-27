20 Affordable, Cute, And Beachy Clothes You Need To Pack For Your Spring Break Vacay — And How To Style Them

This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

We’ve officially reached the part of winter when snow doesn’t sound so magical and your favorite sweater has had a little too much love. The good news is that Spring Break is so close we can practically smell the sunblock. The even better news is that Hollister teamed up with “the realest girl on the internet” to launch its new Beach Shop x Spencer Barbosa collection! Each item from the collection is designed to make you feel your most confident — adjustable straps, built-in bras, and actual pockets! “Clothes are made to fit you, you aren’t made to fit clothes,” says Spencer.

Ready for a cute, comfy, and confident Spring Break? Keep reading for a peek at the collection and to see what Spencer loves about each piece!

Hollister A classic black one-piece swimsuit with a cute open-back detail and adjustable straps? We’re sold. Keep the timeless look going with denim shorts and a graphic tee that gives major beach vibes. “Prepare to be absolutely obsessed! My fave one piece ever it’s so flattering and adjustable for big-chest girlies!”

Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit, $50

Shop Now Shell Graphic Baby Tee, $20

Shop Now Women’s Low-Rise Medium Wash Denim Shorts, $40 Shop Now

Hollister Adjustable straps on the top, a flattering high-leg silhouette on the bottom, and a super cute print on both — we’re obsessed. The only thing that could make this fit better is a flowy and super soft babydoll cover-up dress! “I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect flowy one piece… so I knew I needed to include this one in my collection! Throw it on while you’re at the pool or running to grab a coffee!”

Embroidered Stitch Triangle Bikini Top, $30

Shop Now High-Leg Embroidered Stitch Strappy Cheekiest Bikini Bottom, $20 Shop Now Gauze Halter Babydoll Cover Up Dress, $30

Shop Now

Underwire Bikini Top, $35 Shop Now Smocked High-Leg Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $20 Shop Now

Lace Inset Tiered Maxi Skirt, $50 Shop Now Pearls Treasure Graphic Baby Tee, $20 Shop Now

Hollister This one’s for the colorful cuties. Neutrals? Never. This butter-yellow bikini will have you feeling your boldest and best. After you hit the beach, style it with a pink patterned maxi dress for a stand-out moment!

Ribbed Plunge Underwire Bikini Top, $35 Shop Now Smocked High-Leg Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $20 Shop Now Asymmetrical Hem Halter Maxi Dress, $60 Shop Now

Hollister Whether you’re at the beach or on the boat deck, we just know this blue lavender hue is going to pop in your vacay photos. A lightweight linen midi dress topped with an off-the-shoulder tee is a perfect cover-up for grabbing a bite later on.

Stitched Triangle Bikini Top, $35

Shop Now High-Leg Embroidered Stitch Strappy Cheekiest Bikini Bottom, $20 Shop Now

Linen-Blend Open Back Slip Midi Dress, $60 Shop Now Easy Off-the-Shoulder Kittie’s Diner Graphic Tee, $25 Shop Now

