7 Spring Nail Polish Colors That Will Instantly Brighten Your Mood

There’s nothing, literally nothing, like a fresh manicure. And with each new season, there’s a whole new slew of colorways and trends to try out. Of all the seasons, it might be the most fun to try out new spring nail polish colors, since there are so many ways you can go with it. Also, how cute are pastel tips on a French manicure? Very, obviously.

For spring, you can go literal and channel Easter and flowers, and actually Spring 2024’s trendiest color is indeed a butter yellow, or a soft, glistening yellow. Or, for spring, you can channel some of those leftover winter vibes with a matte pink or look towards summer and amp it up with some bright neon colors. All are good choices. Also good choices? These spring nail polish colors run the gamut from a grassy green to a pale, pale purple. Just remember to not bite them once you’ve walked out of the salon!

Essie primp & powder This white based purple is the perfect spring touch for your nails, whether you pair them entirely or just use the hue for your French tips. See on Essie

chanel 129 – ovni Butter yellow is the nail color of choice for Spring 2024 and while many of your fave nail polish brands likely have one, this Chanel version is right on point in terms of gloss. And you can always take it to the salon to justify the price. See on Chanel

opi Reykjavik Has All the Hot Spots This iridescent pink is a perfect spring neutral. See on Amazon

gucci melinda green What’s not to love about this grassy green for spring? If it seems like a lot of color, use it for little polka dots or tips. See on Sephora

sally hanson steel a kiss Platinum chrome nails are it this season and this one will have you feeling like Rihanna (or enter your personal badass icon here). See on Amazon

Essie break it sundown This peachy orange will look great with your graduation gown. See it on CVS