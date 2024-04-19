Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
7 Spring Nail Polish Colors That Will Instantly Brighten Your Mood

There’s nothing, literally nothing, like a fresh manicure. And with each new season, there’s a whole new slew of colorways and trends to try out. Of all the seasons, it might be the most fun to try out new spring nail polish colors, since there are so many ways you can go with it. Also, how cute are pastel tips on a French manicure? Very, obviously.

For spring, you can go literal and channel Easter and flowers, and actually Spring 2024’s trendiest color is indeed a butter yellow, or a soft, glistening yellow. Or, for spring, you can channel some of those leftover winter vibes with a matte pink or look towards summer and amp it up with some bright neon colors. All are good choices. Also good choices? These spring nail polish colors run the gamut from a grassy green to a pale, pale purple. Just remember to not bite them once you’ve walked out of the salon!

Essie primp & powder

This white based purple is the perfect spring touch for your nails, whether you pair them entirely or just use the hue for your French tips.

chanel 129 – ovni

Butter yellow is the nail color of choice for Spring 2024 and while many of your fave nail polish brands likely have one, this Chanel version is right on point in terms of gloss. And you can always take it to the salon to justify the price.

opi Reykjavik Has All the Hot Spots

This iridescent pink is a perfect spring neutral.

gucci melinda green

What’s not to love about this grassy green for spring? If it seems like a lot of color, use it for little polka dots or tips.

sally hanson steel a kiss

Platinum chrome nails are it this season and this one will have you feeling like Rihanna (or enter your personal badass icon here).

Essie break it sundown

This peachy orange will look great with your graduation gown.

OPI Summer Monday-Fridays

This yellow-green is the perfect blend of the butter yellow and Kelly green color trend right now. Subdued, but still shimmery.

Karen is an affiliate content writer and editor for the Her Campus community. More of her other current work can be found at High Snobiety where she covers celeb style, fashion trends, and sneakerhead life. Karen was formerly an entertainment writer and editor at Bustle, Screenrant, The Dipp, Hello Giggles, and probably any other website you can likely think of that covers entertainment, pop culture, and news. She has a B.A. in English and Journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia and an M.A. in Media Studies from The New School University. In a previous life, Karen spent almost a decade in Rome, Italy working as a student advisor for Northeastern University’s architecture study abroad program (and eating all of the pasta and pizza she could afford). She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. When she's not glued to her laptop writing and adding things to cart, Karen's likely trying to learn how to do her own gel manicures while watching Bravo. If you want to talk about TV, the best sneakers and nail colors right this very minute, or where to go on a European spring break, don't be a stranger.