cute night out tops for spring
12 Going-Out Tops For Spring 2025 To Set The Vibe Of The Season

Diamond Moore

Spring is approaching faster than ever, and it’s only a matter of time before we transform our closets entirely from winter gear to sunny spring clothes. And as the weather changes, you need some going-out tops for spring that better match the vibes of the season. The tricky thing about spring weather is that sometimes it could be a sunny, warm day, and the next day, it could be gloomy and chilly. Because of that, it’s important to have a few spring going-out tops to choose from that match both the occasion and the weather.

Depending on what kinds you choose, your spring-going-out tops can set the tone for your wardrobe for the entire spring season. Picking the right ones for a night out with friends, a date night, and other activities can be a little tricky, but there’s no need to worry! We searched through hundreds of spring tops, including mesh, asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder, and button-up options, to help you settle on the best tops for your spring 2025 closet!

Shein Floral Print Bell Sleeve Tie Front ($10)
Shein Floral Print Top
Shein

This floral print long-sleeve top is a head-turner, with an elegant sleeve style and gorgeous rose pattern. A fun night out with friends during spring break has never looked so good!

See On SHEIN
Shein Asymmetric Shoulder Floral Top ($8)
Shein Asymmetric Shoulder Floral Top Orange
Shein

Asymmetric tops can be a hit or miss, but this floral number will be in your closet this spring.

See On SHEIN
Fashion Nova Myrte Blouse ($35)
Fashion Nova Myrte Blouse Orange
Fashion Nova

Orange is making its way up the list of perfect spring colors for your wardrobe, and this top is a great example of the color done well. Great for days and nights when spring weather gets chilly, this top will keep you warm and stylish.

See On Fashion Nova
Shein Preppy Striped Button Down ($12)
Shein Preppy Striped Button Down Black and White
Shein

There’s nothing like a super cute button-down top to add to your list of spring tops. This one is just the right mix of formal and casual. 

See On SHEIN
Milumia Floral Mesh Strapless Tube Top ($20)
Milumia Floral Mesh Strapless Tube Top
Milumia

You can’t do a spring going-out top list and not include a strapless tube top. Tube tops have been a staple in spring and summer wardrobes since the beginning of time, and with this option, you’ll be ready for a night of partying!

See On Amazon
Old Navy V-Neck Button Down Crepe Top ($20)
Old Navy V-Neck Button Down Crepe Top
Old Navy

If you’re as obsessed with polka dots as I am (they are a top spring fashion trend), this V-neck button-down top from Old Navy should immediately be added to your cart. It’s super classy and perfect for a fun day with friends and family.

See On Old Navy
Silence + Noise Camellia Mesh Halter Top ($19)
Silence + Noise Camellia Mesh Halter Top
Silence + Noise

This top from Urban Outfitters just screams Y2K. With its gorgeous pattern of prints and colors, this top would look great in your closet for spring and summer.

See On Urban Outfitters
Trendy Queen Y2K Tank Top ($8)
Trendy Queen Pink Y2K Tank Top
Trendy Queen

Looking for a simple yet cute spring top to pair with virtually every bottom? Look no further than this tank top. Available in 18 colors, a closet full of these tops for spring definitely won’t do you wrong.

See On Amazon
Micas Color Block Crochet Knit Short Sleeve Top ($25)
Micas Color Crochet Top
Micas

Spring top, but make it crochet. This Micas top is probably the most colorful on the list! Great for a night out, or even a day spent at the park or beach, this top screams spring and summer vibes.

See On Micas
Petal + Pup Ingrid Top ($49)
Petal + Pup Ingrid Top White
Petal + Pup

If you’re more of a silk girlie, the Ingrid Top from Petal + Pup is the ultimate go-to to silk spring tops! This cream-colored top is perfect for more elegant spring activities. It combines vintage and modern clothing and is guaranteed to elevate your wardrobe.

See On Petal + Pup
Petal + Pup Thomsie Off-Shoulder Knit Top ($49)
Petal + Pup Thomsie Off-Shoulder Knit Top
Petal + Pup

With this top, you’ll perfectly balance both elegant and modern-style spring tops. The off-the-shoulder design paired with a sleek, straight neckline is an excellent example of a chic spring top.

See On Petal + Pup
Cider Mesh Round Neckline Floral Top ($16)
Cider Mesh Round Neckline Floral Top
Cider

You can never go wrong with a mesh long-sleeved top, and you can stock up on them at Cider. This floral top already comes with a built-in tube top, so no reason to buy anything else to go under the mesh. You can wear this top no matter your spring plans, and prepare to get compliments!

See On Cider
