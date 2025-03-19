The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Spring is approaching faster than ever, and it’s only a matter of time before we transform our closets entirely from winter gear to sunny spring clothes. And as the weather changes, you need some going-out tops for spring that better match the vibes of the season. The tricky thing about spring weather is that sometimes it could be a sunny, warm day, and the next day, it could be gloomy and chilly. Because of that, it’s important to have a few spring going-out tops to choose from that match both the occasion and the weather.
Depending on what kinds you choose, your spring-going-out tops can set the tone for your wardrobe for the entire spring season. Picking the right ones for a night out with friends, a date night, and other activities can be a little tricky, but there’s no need to worry! We searched through hundreds of spring tops, including mesh, asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder, and button-up options, to help you settle on the best tops for your spring 2025 closet!
- Shein Floral Print Bell Sleeve Tie Front ($10)
This floral print long-sleeve top is a head-turner, with an elegant sleeve style and gorgeous rose pattern. A fun night out with friends during spring break has never looked so good!
- Shein Asymmetric Shoulder Floral Top ($8)
Asymmetric tops can be a hit or miss, but this floral number will be in your closet this spring.
- Fashion Nova Myrte Blouse ($35)
Orange is making its way up the list of perfect spring colors for your wardrobe, and this top is a great example of the color done well. Great for days and nights when spring weather gets chilly, this top will keep you warm and stylish.
- Shein Preppy Striped Button Down ($12)
There’s nothing like a super cute button-down top to add to your list of spring tops. This one is just the right mix of formal and casual.
- Milumia Floral Mesh Strapless Tube Top ($20)
You can’t do a spring going-out top list and not include a strapless tube top. Tube tops have been a staple in spring and summer wardrobes since the beginning of time, and with this option, you’ll be ready for a night of partying!
- Old Navy V-Neck Button Down Crepe Top ($20)
If you’re as obsessed with polka dots as I am (they are a top spring fashion trend), this V-neck button-down top from Old Navy should immediately be added to your cart. It’s super classy and perfect for a fun day with friends and family.
- Silence + Noise Camellia Mesh Halter Top ($19)
This top from Urban Outfitters just screams Y2K. With its gorgeous pattern of prints and colors, this top would look great in your closet for spring and summer.
- Trendy Queen Y2K Tank Top ($8)
Looking for a simple yet cute spring top to pair with virtually every bottom? Look no further than this tank top. Available in 18 colors, a closet full of these tops for spring definitely won’t do you wrong.
- Micas Color Block Crochet Knit Short Sleeve Top ($25)
Spring top, but make it crochet. This Micas top is probably the most colorful on the list! Great for a night out, or even a day spent at the park or beach, this top screams spring and summer vibes.
- Petal + Pup Ingrid Top ($49)
If you’re more of a silk girlie, the Ingrid Top from Petal + Pup is the ultimate go-to to silk spring tops! This cream-colored top is perfect for more elegant spring activities. It combines vintage and modern clothing and is guaranteed to elevate your wardrobe.
- Petal + Pup Thomsie Off-Shoulder Knit Top ($49)
With this top, you’ll perfectly balance both elegant and modern-style spring tops. The off-the-shoulder design paired with a sleek, straight neckline is an excellent example of a chic spring top.
- Cider Mesh Round Neckline Floral Top ($16)
You can never go wrong with a mesh long-sleeved top, and you can stock up on them at Cider. This floral top already comes with a built-in tube top, so no reason to buy anything else to go under the mesh. You can wear this top no matter your spring plans, and prepare to get compliments!