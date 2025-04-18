Trader Joe’s isn’t just for groceries anymore. While grabbing your favorite frozen foods and snacks, don’t forget to stop in the store’s beauty section — you might be surprised by what you find there. Recently, Trader Joe’s has been upping its beauty and skin care game, and it’s time we all took notice. From haircare to facial oil, these Trader Joe’s beauty products are high-quality, and might just be the perfect new addition to your skincare routine.
You can find it all on Trader Joe’s shelves — from the latest beauty trends to reliable staples. And, just like the store’s food, Trader Joe’s beauty products are set at great prices, perfect for all of us college students on a budget. Plus, some products are also dupes for items from other, more expensive brands (forget OUAI, it’s time for TJ). This means you can try out items you’ve been eyeing — or even treat yourself to some spa-level body care — all without breaking the bank. Everyone deserves some extra luxury, and with Trader Joe’s help, you’ll be feeling your best. With these beauty products, Trader Joe’s is well on its way to becoming my favorite place of all time. I mean, where else can you get amazing leave-in conditioner and pre-made sushi?
- Leave in Conditioner ($6)
-
I use this conditioner every morning and love it. Social media calls it a dupe for OUAI’s leave-in conditioner, and the quality of this product rivals even the toughest competition. Plus, it’ll have you smelling amazing all day.
- Vanilla Lip Mask ($6)
-
This mask will keep your lips hydrated no matter the weather. Plus, the lightweight formula means that you won’t be left feeling sticky. Instead, your lips will be soft and smooth.
- Brazil Nut Body Oil ($7)
-
This limited-edition product comes after the success of Trader Joe’s Brazil Nut Body Cream, a dupe for Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream. This salted caramel and pistachio scent will have you feeling tropical no matter where you are. Plus, it’s sure to keep your skin moisturized and soft.
- Hair Oil ($6)
-
Made with argan oil and vitamin E, this product is great for keeping away frizz, smoothing split ends, and adding shine. Plus, you can also use this product as a heat protectant. With its vanilla scent, you really can’t go wrong.
- Retinol Night Serum ($10)
-
This retinol night serum is meant to work while you sleep, exfoliating your skin gently to leave you with clear and strong skin. Since this is a retinol product, you’ll need to incorporate it into your routine slowly. But, soon enough, it will become an essential.
- Pink Peppermint Face & Body Mask ($7)
-
If you’re missing the holiday spirit, Trader Joe’s has you covered with this limited-edition mask. Great for both your face and whole body, this clay mask will calm your skin and leave you feeling restored.
- Coconut Body Butter ($6)
-
A Trader Joe’s staple since 2012, this body butter is beloved for a reason. It will leave your skin moisturized and smelling great. Plus, its formula absorbs into the skin fast and won’t leave you feeling oily.
- Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask ($4)
-
This thick and rich hair mask will be your new favorite. Whether your hair is damaged, dry, or simply craving some salon-level treatment, this is the product for you. And if that’s not enough to convince you, it’s coconut vanilla scent will be.
- Marula Facial Oil ($7)
-
Derived from the marula tree’s nuts, this serum is particularly great for hydrating the skin. Plus, it also provides radiance, leaving your skin glowing. It’s sure to become your new skin care staple.
- Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer ($9)
-
Often compared to Clinique’s $47 Moisture Surge cream, this product’s lightweight, water-based formula is sure to keep dry skin away. Plus, with soothing ingredients like aloe and green tea, your skin will love it as much as you do.
- Night Cream ($10)
-
With shea butter, argan oil, and sea moss, this product is about to be the star of your nighttime routine. This product works overnight to moisturize and replenish your skin, leaving you feeling rejuvenated in the morning.
- Supreme Hydrating Eye Cream ($6)
-
This eye cream is rich and creamy without weighing down your face. Absorbing quickly and moisturizing deeply, this product is great to refresh your face and soothe your under eyes. (You’ll need it after finals.)
- Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Serum ($5)
-
Great when paired with the Shea Butter and Coconut Oil Hair Mask, this product will de-frizz and shine your hair. Use it before or after heat styling. Plus, its tropical and beachy scent is great for the summer.