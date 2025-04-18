Trader Joe’s isn’t just for groceries anymore. While grabbing your favorite frozen foods and snacks, don’t forget to stop in the store’s beauty section — you might be surprised by what you find there. Recently, Trader Joe’s has been upping its beauty and skin care game, and it’s time we all took notice. From haircare to facial oil, these Trader Joe’s beauty products are high-quality, and might just be the perfect new addition to your skincare routine.

You can find it all on Trader Joe’s shelves — from the latest beauty trends to reliable staples. And, just like the store’s food, Trader Joe’s beauty products are set at great prices, perfect for all of us college students on a budget. Plus, some products are also dupes for items from other, more expensive brands (forget OUAI, it’s time for TJ). This means you can try out items you’ve been eyeing — or even treat yourself to some spa-level body care — all without breaking the bank. Everyone deserves some extra luxury, and with Trader Joe’s help, you’ll be feeling your best. With these beauty products, Trader Joe’s is well on its way to becoming my favorite place of all time. I mean, where else can you get amazing leave-in conditioner and pre-made sushi?