This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Blonzing. Rosy blush. Aura eyeshadow. Are you as excited as we are to jump on this year’s hottest spring beauty trends? Before you and your besties head to CVS® to splurge on all the products needed to join in on this season’s “ins,” make sure you have all the deets about the CVS Spring Epic Beauty Sale to get awesome deals on your favorite products.

ICYMI, when you shop at CVS from now until March 29, you’ll have the chance to get $10 off your purchase when you spend $25 or more on beauty and personal care products. Which, TBH, makes it the perfect opportunity to try these trends like, right now!

Which one of these spring beauty trends and trending products are you most excited to try?

Very Berry

and Cherry Lips

Everywhere you looked last year, It Girls flaunted brown, nude, and neutral lip colors. But this spring, we’re swapping the subdued lip for something a little more bold. From lighter liners to darker balm shades, berry, and cherry are *the* lip colors of the spring.

Burts Bees

Boosted Balm Cheeky Cherry, $8

Slick Back Style

Bye-bye dry shampoo; 2025 is all about the slick back. This spring we’re embracing — and adding — the grease to our two-, three-, or four-day hair. Thanks to an oversized scrunchie and some hair styling gel, we’ll have the sleek, chic style that’s a dirty hair day’s dream.

got2b

Styling Spiking Glue, $9

GLASS SKIN

You’re probably familiar with glass skin by now, but if you haven’t had a chance to try it yet, this spring is your chance! FYI, having glass skin means having smooth, glowy, healthy-looking skin that makes you look (and feel) fresh and radiant. The best part about adding this trend to your spring beauty bucket list is that it only takes a few products to achieve the look — which you can add to your cart while taking advantage of the iconic CVS Spring Epic Beauty Sale.

Neutrogena

Hydro Boost

Water Gel, $27 Milani Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Smoothing Primer, $16

Experimental Looks

The best thing about trying beauty trends is that you can experiment with them and decide if you want to make it your new signature look or if you’ll let the other girlies obsess over it. Either way, it seems like everyone is planning to experiment with new looks for spring! Blue eyeshadow? Why not! New hair color? Yes, please! Faux freckles created by using brown mascara? Sign us up! What looks will you be experimenting with this season?

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, $13

SPF

This trend isn’t necessarily new — in fact, SPF is always on trend. So think of this as a reminder now that spring has sprung and the sun is stronger, you need to add SPF to your daily skincare routine (if you haven’t already been applying throughout the winter!) It’ll help protect your skin from sunburns, prevent future skin damage, and block all the harmful UV rays.

Eucerin Sun

Age Defense SPF 50 Face

Sunscreen Lotion, $19

Are you ready to try these beauty trends for spring? Then grab your CVS Spring Epic Beauty savings right now online with your CVS Health app or in-store with your ExtraCare card!

Happy spring, happy shopping, and happy savings!