9 Tips For Saving Money While On Spring Break

I don’t know about you, but this semester has felt ridiculously long. But there is finally light at the end of the tunnel: It’s almost spring break! No matter how you plan on spending your spring break, it’s super important to take time for some much-needed rest before going back to school for the remainder of the spring semester. Even if you plan on studying during your break, or if you need to work, you should still try to find some time to do something just for you. And if you are one of those people who will be traveling, partying, or reuniting with your friends from home during this break, then I hope you know how lucky you are — and that you enjoy it!

Regardless of what you get up to during this weeklong break from school, it’s inevitable that the majority of college students will spend at least some (if not too much) money during your time off. Whether that’s in Ibiza or at your hometown mall with your friends, it can be easy to drop some significant moola. But I’m here to tell you that you can have a great time while still ballin’ on a budget. Here are some tips for you to save money while on spring break, so you don’t have to stress about checking your credit card balance when the week is over.

Stick to an itinerary

Sticking to a structured and pre-planned itinerary is not only good for saving money, but it can also make your travels easier when you know where to go. For those who are less “go with the flow” and more Type A like me, having an itinerary is a great way to put yourself at ease. In terms of cost savings, if you have an itinerary, you can plan to save money ahead of time, rather than choosing expensive tourist attractions at the last minute and doing unnecessary pit stops for supplies or food.

Stay away from tourist traps

Tourist traps are a surefire way of spending way more money than you need to. This doesn’t mean you can’t go to touristy areas and see the attractions you want to see, but make sure you are prepared. If you are in a trendy and touristy place, for example, you can easily spend way more money in a restaurant than what you’re getting is worth. Also, if you see people selling touristy trinkets, think twice before buying them — you can probably get something much cheaper (and more authentic) in a more local area wherever you are.

Factor in currency conversion

As someone studying abroad, I know how easy it can be to buy something without making sure you know the price in your home currency. Always be sure you know how much you are spending rather than trusting an arbitrary number in a foreign currency.

Give yourself a set budget

Set aside an amount you want to spend on food, shopping, and more before spring break. This can be hard to stick to, but it will be worth it in the end when you get home and don’t feel like you’ve overspent.

Find free activities to do

No matter where you are for spring break, there will be things you can do for free. If you’re home or on campus, rather than going shopping with your friends, consider having a movie night in. If you are on a trip, do some research to find activities you can do for zero dollars.

Take advantage of student prices

If you’re traveling and want to go to galleries and museums, make sure to check if the place you’re going offers student discounts (many do). Also, if you are of legal age and want to go to clubs or bars, double check if any of them have student nights. Lots of clubs do a student night every week, so you can spend significantly less on drinks and entry fees.

Use public transportation

Whether you are on vacation or visiting home, saving money on gas can save you a good chunk of money. If you are on vacation, look out for cheaper forms of transportation, like the bus or the subway, rather than rideshares if you feel safe enough to do so.

Find the cheap eats

If you are on vacation somewhere touristy, try to find cheap places to eat rather than fancy restaurants. You can almost always get delicious, authentic food for a fraction of the cost.

Don’t always foot the bill

If you are on a trip with your friends, don’t feel like you need to cover costs by yourself. Splitting the bill at dinner or paying separately for attractions makes it equal for everyone.