Photo by Cora Pursley
The Best Memorial Day Sales From Fabletics, Aerie, Coach & More

Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer: a time to relax, hang out with your family, and gather yourself before the incoming school year begins. With it comes all sorts of festivities, from family barbecues to a day off of work. Additionally, many stores and brands hold Memorial Day sales. And, this year, some of the deals are almost too good to be true. 

As the summer sets in, you may be in dire need of more shorts or trendy sandals. If you’re planning on vacationing this summer, it’s time to build up your collection of sundresses. And, if you’re gearing up for a summer internship, I know you could use an extra blazer. Memorial Day sales are going to be all of our saving graces this season. You can stock up for summer or fall right now, and for much cheaper than usual. And don’t worry about not getting everything on your list: These sales span every brand and category, from athleisure at Fabletics to luxury accessories at Coach. With your luck, you’ll be stocked up with the cutest summer essentials before the holiday’s over. Here are some of the best Memorial Day 2025 sales.

Fabletics
fabletics memorial day
@fabletics on Instagram

If you’re looking to up your gym game, look no further than Fabletics’s Memorial Day sale. Simply join the Fabletics VIP membership and you’ll get access to deals like 80% off select items and two pairs of leggings for $24.

Aerie

For this Memorial Day, Aerie is doing the most. With 30% to 70% off nearly all items online, this is a deal you won’t want to miss. Plus, it even includes new releases, like 30% one of the cutest embroidered mini skirts ($35) I’ve ever seen.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Starting May 21 and running until May 26, Abercrombie & Fitch is running their Kickoff to Summer Event. This means that customers can get 25% off almost all Abercrombie & Fitch products. And, with the A&F Vacation Shop (aka everything you need for the beach), I know you’ll be prepared for this summer.

Adidas

Adidas’s Long Weekend Sale is great for anyone hoping to level up their sneaker game this summer. With 30% off select items using the code ADICLUB, you can find your new favorite shoes. Just join the adiClub for free to get early access to the deal.

Coach

If you’ve been looking for a new bag, now is your time. Coach is going wild this Memorial Day with up to 60% off select items. For instance, this gorgeous floral Carmen Mini Crossbody Bag is currently 60% off, retailing for $140 instead of the usual $350.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie is running two deals this holiday weekend. One is an additional 40% off everything, including dresses, sandals, and everything you’ll need for summer. The next is for Anthropologie Home, with 30% off indoor and outdoor furniture and decor. (It’s never too late to start planning your dorm!)

Express

Throughout memorial day weekend, Express is celebrating with 30% to 50% off their summer styles. Get beach ready with 50% off this Linen-Blend Mini Dress ($44), or pick up this Cropped Bubble Cami ($19) that’s usually $38.

Gap Factory

This Memorial Day, Gap isn’t holding back with 50% to 70% off nearly all items online. This sale even applies to new arrivals, meaning you can get pretty much anything on sale. Pick up this stunning Tie-Front Denim Mini Dress ($30) for half off.

Old Navy

This weekend, stock up on the basics with Old Navy’s Memorial Day Sale. They are offering up to 50% off select items. Some standouts include these Linen-Blend High Waisted Shorts ($20) for 33% off, and half off this Fit and Flare Cami Mini Dress ($18).

Revolve

Stock up on all things beauty, wellness, and skin care with Revolve’s Summer Beauty Sale. Held from May 21 until May 24, get 20% off all your favorite beauty products by using the code BEAUTY20 at checkout.

Ugg

Okay, UGGs aren’t exactly what you think of for summer footwear, but why not prepare for winter when you can? UGG’s Memorial Day Sale means you get up to 50% off of some of their most popular styles. And, is it just me, or are these 30% off platform Goldstar Strap sandals ($91) perfect for the beach?

Urban Outfitters

Get ahead on all the summer trends with Urban Outfitters’s Summer Sale. The sale includes up to 50% off select items, and it’s going on for multiple weeks, so there’s no rush. Personally, I have my eye on these Madeline Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats ($28) that were originally selling for $39.

