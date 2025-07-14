These Are The Best Sneakers For Heading Back To School & Walking Around Campus

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As a new school year looms closer, it may be time to trade in your sandals for sneakers. The sneakers you choose for fall semester will carry you through everything — through moving into your dorm or apartment, dancing at frat parties and bars, and studying for midterms and finals. Once you know how much work you’ll be putting into your new pair of kicks, choosing your next pair can be a struggle. There’s a lot riding on your decision. You probably want to stay on trend, finding the next popular pair after Adidas Sambas, while also working within a budget. Plus, college campuses can be big. You might be looking for walking sneakers that will give you support on long class commutes, and stay in good condition throughout the semester.

With all these necessities, it may be stressful trying to find the right sneakers for the fall 2025 semester. But don’t stress! There are many tried-and-true, trendy, and budget-friendly options. Whether you’re a weekend hiker or the girl who is just trying to get to and from class, there’s a fall 2025 shoe on this list for everyone. With these sneakers, you’ll be sure to start the school year off on the right foot. (Pun very much intended.)

Puma Puma Speedcat OG ($100) Quickly becoming one of the hottest sneakers right now, these Puma shoes are great for any occasion. Coming in many color combinations, a pair of these shoes will have you feeling both comfortable and stylish all semester long. See On Puma

Adidas Adidas Gazelle Bold Shoes ($120) Add some more flavor to the classic Sambas style with these bright, chunky sneakers. If you love platform looks, then these are for you. With those iconic three stripes, you can’t go wrong. See On Adidas

New Balance New Balance 530 Sneakers ($100) Lean into the grandpa shoe trend with this chunky, retro pair. With strong support, this shoe is great not just for walking, but also for any sort of physical activity — they’ll take you straight from the classroom to the gym. See On Anthropologie

Reebok Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Shoes ($90) A tried-and-true, I personally cannot remember a time when these shoes weren’t trending. These classic white sneakers will definitely go with every outfit you wear this semester. See On Reebok

Nike Nike Cortez Textile ($90) Nike has brought back their original Cortez design, with a few twists. With a wider toe area and firm side panels, this revamped style will support you all day. See On Nike

Asics Asics Gel-1130 ($100) Originally designed as running shoes, if you were looking for the ultimate pair of comfortable shoes, these Asics are for you. With mesh and thick gel-supported soles, you’ll be ready to walk for miles. Plus, the Y2K look means you aren’t sacrificing style. See On Foot Locker

Gola Gola Elan Sneaker ($110) These retro-style sneakers feature leather and high-quality rubber soles, making them great for a day on your feet. Available in many different color combinations, you’re sure to find the pair that’s right for you. See On Urban Outfitters

Hoka Hoka Solimar ($125) If you’re prepping for long walks between classes and lots of physical activity, look no further. HOKA is a very reliable brand that’ll keep you feeling supported and comfortable no matter what activities you find yourself in. With the pair’s patterned stitching, you’ll be looking stylish, too. See On HOKA

Puma Puma Palermo ($80) For a more street style-friendly option, Puma Palermos are both fashionable and affordable. With many different colors available and flexible rubber soles, these are a great option for just about any college student this semester. See On ASOS

Vans Vans Knu Skool Shoe ($80) This more experimental pair is great for making a statement this fall. Chunky and puffy, these sneakers take inspiration from ‘90s skatewear, revamping the Vans classic Old Skool design. See On Vans

Salomon Salomon Speedcross 3 Trail Running Sneaker ($140) For all the granola girlies doing back-to-school shopping right now, why not try out a pair of Salomons? These hiking shoes come in a variety of colors, and with their innovative Quicklace design, they might just become your go-to shoes. See On Nordstrom