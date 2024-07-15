This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

You may have different majors, different class schedules, and different study habits, but there’s one thing all college students can agree on: they want their living space to be a total vibe — which is easy to accomplish, thanks to Bed Bath & Beyond’s affordable (and adorable!) home decor products.

From a fluffy, minimalist comforter that you can relax in after a long day on campus, to a unique, eclectic mirror that is perfect for selfies, you finally have the chance to make your dorm or apartment the place that really feels like a home away from home. And, when you use Bed Bath & Beyond’s College Savings Pass* — which gives you 20% off of up to four purchases — you can easily find pieces that you love (like this funky art print!), and fit your budget (like this pinboard!).

Get the trendiest design inspo by checking out some of our fave items from Bed Bath & Beyond that are perfect if you’re looking to decorate your dorm on a budget.

Pillows One way to instantly make your space cozy and show off your style is to use pillows. Bed Bath & Beyond has so many incredible options — from throw pillows that will brighten up your room, to back support pillows that will be an absolute necessity after sitting in uncomfortable chairs during a library study sesh. And the best news? You can mix and match with different pillowcases throughout the year and spruce up your space by swapping one pillow out for another. Add all your fave pillows to your College Registry Wishlist online, which is the easiest way to tell your family members what you need to make your room feel like home. Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond This back support pillow — which comes in eight colors — is the perfect item to cuddle up with when binging the reality TV show you’re currently obsessing over or comfortably reading the assigned chapters for homework. Shaggy Bed Rest Back Support Pillow, $36 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond Let’s be honest: as someone who has as good of an eye for design as you have, you know that your dorm is going to be the place where all your besties hang out. So, make sure they have a comfy place to sit, like this fluffy round floor cushion! Tempo Home Oversized Polar Pouf, $38 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond TBH, every day is a good day when you make your bed first thing in the AM. And, when you add a throw pillow resembling the sun to your bed decor, it’ll make your whole day cheerful. This yellow cotton pillow is machine washable and fits perfectly into design styles like farmhouse, cottagecore, boho, and coastal. Cotton Punch Hook Lumbar Pillow with Sun, $44 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond Record Player If you’ve been reliving the concert of your fave artist over and over in your head, then you definitely need a record player in your life. Collecting vinyl is not only a cool hobby, but the covers and the turntable make trendy, vintage decor, too. This record player captures every smooth note and lyric through both the spinning vinyl records and wireless Bluetooth speaker, so you and your roomie can blast (and belt) that one song you know all the words to. Tie-Dye Cruiser Plus Turntable, $68 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond Framed Art A classic way to spice up your space and show off your style is by using framed art pieces. Bed Bath & Beyond has many wall art options in different colors with different themes. This print is perfect for accomplishing a coastal cowgirl vibe and comes in three different sizes and three different frame colors, including white, black, and grey. Stupell Pink Country Cowgirl Boots Framed Giclee Art by Ziwei Li, $38 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond Wall Tapestry Are you afraid you won’t have space in your moving boxes for all the cool decor you want to cover your less-than-cute cinder block dorm walls with? We have the best solution: a wall tapestry! You can fold it up and stick it on top of your moving boxes, and because it’s lightweight, you can quickly and easily hang it up on your walls, and have a fully decorated space on your first night in college. It also comes in different sizes so you can get creative with how you want to style it. “To The Disco” Deny Designs Wall Tapestry, $23 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond Wall Calendar You should be able to fully relax in your room, but sometimes — even in the coziest of spaces — it’s hard to kick back because you feel unorganized. (Which, BTW, is normal for a college student). One way to avoid stress is to add a wall calendar to your space! Not only is it low-key a cute addition to your decor, but it will be a great way to keep all your exams, social outings, and class schedules in order. This dry-erase monthly calendar is reusable and has a notes section to really stay on top of things! Martha Stewart Premium Acrylic Monthly Wall Calendar, $70 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond Pinboard It’s always fun to manifest at the start of a new school year. What do you want to accomplish? What goals are you hoping to reach? To keep these dreams at the forefront of your mind, use a pinboard to showcase a homemade vision board! With its elegant arched frame, this pinboard — which comes in black, silver, and gold — will make for both a unique decor and conversation piece, and will be great motivation and inspiration any time you look at it. Kate and Laurel Arendahl Arch Framed Pinboard, $114 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

MIRRORS From daily fit checks with your roomie to bringing positive energy to a living space, adding a mirror to your place is a must. Mirrors are also a great way to cover up your dorm room walls and make your small space feel bigger. Adding one of these unique mirrors from Bed Bath & Beyond can really bring your interesting design vibes to life (and will be the *perf* backdrop for selfies!)

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond If your aesthetic gives whimsical artist, then get ready to add this full-length floor mirror to your cart! Its irregular wave-shaped edging is stylish and comes in pink and white. We recommend matching other framed pieces to make your space feel cohesive! Organnice Irregular Wave-Shaped Wood Framed Full-Length Mirror, $167 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond This wavy-shaped wall mirror screams “mid-century modern meets eclectic design style.” Its gold frame feels mature and would be perfect for your first off-campus apartment hung either in your bedroom or your entryway! Plan to go thrifting with your roomies to find some other unique framed photos to scatter on the wall around this eye-catching piece. Gold Wooden Wavy-Shaped Wall Mirror with Ribbed Frame, $110 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Comforters Whether you’re living in a small dorm, in a suite, or in an off-campus apartment, your bed is going to be the first thing people see when they come to your room. So, in addition to making it cozy to catch up on zzz’s after pulling an all-nighter, you also should make it cute. And, these comforters — and the hundreds of other bedding options Bed Bath & Beyond offers — are the perfect place to start. Once you decide what comforter you want, you can pick other decor elements (like rugs, storage, and table lamps) to match it. Looking for a great deal on bedding? Then add one of these iconic sets to your cart! The Bedding Bundles consist of pillow shams, pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet, a mattress pad, and a machine-washable comforter in four colors. If you like the look of a duvet more, then get the bundle that comes with a duvet cover. Need I say more? Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond

Simply Essential Dorm In A Bag Comforter, Sheet Set, and Mattress Pad, $96 See On Bed Bath & Beyond Simply Essential Dorm In A Bag Duvet, Sheet Set, Mattress Pad, and Duvet Insert, $119 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond What size bed are you shopping for? This fluffy comforter set from Brooklyn Loom comes with the comforter and a sham and is available in Twin XL, Queen, and King sizes, and eight different colors ranging from blush to burgundy. Brooklyn Loom Solid Cotton Percale Comforter Set, $82 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond If you’ve decided to decorate your room with a minimalistic, European flair, then you *need* this oversized comforter. It looks and feels luxurious with its soft, breathable, linen exterior, making it perfect for warmer weather (or warmer dorm rooms!) and hot sleepers. Dark Sky Reserve 100% Linen Oversized Comforter, $163 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond As much fun as it is staying out late with your new BSFs, there is nothing better than coming home to a comfy bed with a plush, cozy comforter. Add this Coma Inducer® to your online College Registry Wishlist and get ready to not only have the comfiest bed in your dorm hall but also the trendiest. Justa Nother – Coma Inducer® Oversized Comforter Set, $104 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond Decorative Tray If you decorate your space with funky knick-knacks, like to save things like movie stubs and handwritten cards, or love knowing exactly where your keys are, then you need a decorative tray. Trays like this one with a modern flair and acrylic design add a unique touch to your room and help you stay organized. Use it for jewelry, desk accessories, or makeup. Urban Wild Studio Wild Abstract Acrylic Tray, $30 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond Diffuser Most on-campus housing prohibits things like candles for safety reasons. But if you’re looking for ways to create a sophisticated ambiance and to keep your room smelling fresh, then you should consider getting a diffuser! This pink diffuser will look cute on your desk or dresser and it is the perfect pop of color for a minimalistic design. Its soothing scents, LED lights, and cool mist are a great solution for stress management year-round. Pink Ceramic Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser, $51 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Are you getting so excited about starting to decorate your dorm room? We are, too! Shop online at BedBathandBeyond.com to stock up on all the best college must-haves across bedding, bath, storage, kitchen, furniture, decor, and more. Don’t forget to use the College Checklist to make sure you’re not forgetting anything, and the College Savings Pass* to get 20% off of up to four purchases!

Here’s to a great semester!

*Standard coupon exclusions apply. Cannot be combined with other sales and coupons, verification is required.