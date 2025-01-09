The Bath & Body Works Valentine’s Day Collection With Sweethearts Is 2 Cute

Valentine’s Day is the ultimate love-it-or-hate-it holiday, but no one can deny that it brings out the prettiest Valentine’s Day collections and the most scrumptious sweets. Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner, a Galentine’s night in, or just treating yourself (because, hello, self-love), this heart-shaped celebration is all about indulging in the things that make life a little sweeter.

Bath & Body Works knows this full well. They’re always on top of the fragrance game, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. For decades, they’ve been the go-to for everything from nostalgia-packed, fruity mists to candles that fill your dorm room with some much-needed coziness. Their seasonal collections always go above and beyond, giving every holiday its main character moment. So if anyone knows how to bottle up Valentine’s Day in a single scent, it’s Bath & Body Works.

This year, Bath & Body Works teamed up with Sweethearts — the iconic conversation heart candies — to drop a limited-edition Valentine’s Day collection that’s all about celebrating love, candy, and pure cuteness. Think sugary-sweet body care and fragrance products inspired by those classic pastel candies we all love to share (or snack on) in February. So whether you’re into scents as flirty as Cutie Pie or as sweet as Be Mine, this collection has something for every hopeless romantic.

Set to launch on Jan. 13, the conversation candy-themed packaging isn’t the only thing that’s sweet about this collaboration. This match-made-in-heaven came together to create 4Ever Sweet, a brand new, limited-edition fragrance just for this collection. With notes of candied grape, sweet berry, and powdered sugar that’s reminiscent of the nostalgic candies themselves, you’ll be all set for a trip down memory lane.

In true Bath & Body Works nature, the body care lineup for the collection includes the 4Ever Sweet Fine Fragrance Mist ($18), 4Ever Sweet Ultimate Hydration Body Cream ($18), and 4Ever Sweet Body Wash ($16). However, the collection isn’t just limited to body care. Alongside their 4Ever Sweet Single Wick Candle ($19), they also have a Sweethearts x Bath & Body Works Cross-Body Bag ($25), UR Cute Shea Socks ($10), a Sweethearts Tray ($25), and so much more. I know I’ll be adding the Sweethearts Tray to my cart in the foreseeable future.

Mark your calendars and set those reminders, besties — this collab is only here for a limited time, and you won’t want to miss your chance to snag these adorable goodies. Whether you’re stocking up for yourself or grabbing the perfect V-Day gift for your BFF or boo, Bath & Body Works x Sweethearts is about to become your Valentine’s Day obsession. Don’t wait too long to shop — these sweet treats won’t last forever!