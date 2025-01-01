It may only be Jan. 1, but the new year just got even more exciting! Sephora has unveiled its highly-anticipated 2025 birthday gift lineup, offering more options than ever before for its Beauty Insider members across all tiers: Insider, VIB, and Rouge. Whether you’re a makeup lover, a skin care enthusiast, or a fragrance aficionado, there’s something special waiting for you.

This year’s Sephora birthday gift lineup features an array of coveted products from fan-favorite brands, including MAKEUP BY MARIO, Summer Fridays, LANEIGE, amika, Kérastase, and Juliette Has A Gun. But the surprises don’t stop there! Later in the year, fragrance lovers can look forward to gift options from BURBERRY and KAYALI — mark your calendars because these are worth the wait.

If you’re a VIB or Rouge member, Sephora has some extra-special treats to make your birthday celebration even more exciting. Starting this January, you’ll have access to exclusive online rotating gifts throughout the year. The rotation kicks off with Skinfix, available from January through March, with more iconic brands to follow — because Sephora believes every month should feel like your birthday, and TBH, I agree.

Redeeming your Sephora birthday gift is simple. You can visit any Sephora or Sephora at Kohl’s location to claim your gift in person. Alternatively, you can shop online and claim your gift with a $25 minimum purchase. If you’d rather rack up some points over picking products, you can opt for 250 Beauty Insider points, which are redeemable exclusively in-store, offering even more ways to celebrate.

Not a Beauty Insider yet? Joining the fun is easy and free! Sign up for Sephora’s Beauty Insider program in-store, on Sephora.com, or through the Sephora app to claim your birthday gift and enjoy year-round perks like exclusive discounts, early access to sales, and personalized recommendations.

With an expanded selection of gifts and perks, Sephora’s 2025 birthday gift lineup is the perfect way to celebrate you. Whether you’re indulging in a new signature scent, refreshing your skin care routine, or experimenting with trending makeup, Sephora has you covered.

Get ready to unwrap a year full of beauty surprises — and don’t forget to mark your birthday on the Sephora calendar!