Run, don’t walk, besties: Body Care Day is back and better than ever at Bath & Body Works! Starting Dec. 13 for loyalty members and into the weekend for everyone else, the Body Care Day sale at Bath & Body Works is the perfect opportunity for you last-minute shoppers (myself included!) to stock up on some self-care goodies that will set you and your loved ones up for a successful new year.

Personally, I think this sale came at the perfect time. We’re (hopefully) wrapping up finals season, and after weeks of cramming and barely functioning on caffeine, I think we’re all long overdue for a good spa night. I know the holidays are mostly about finding the perfect gift for your loved ones, but it’s OK if you want to treat yourself this year! Take it from my mom and I. I know she’s always stocking up on as many Forever Red lotions as she can while I’m lunging for the Frosted Coconut Snowball (it’s life-changing). And pro tip: Snag a matching fragrance to really lock in your signature scent. When it comes to the holidays, there’s almost nothing better than lighting a cozy candle or putting on some scented lotion to get me in that festive mood.

If there’s one thing Bath & Body Works knows how to do, it’s put out a wild sale. Just last month, they had their annual Black Friday sale, where their three-wick candles — that typically retail for $25-$35 — were just $12.95. And if that wasn’t enough, everything was 40% off for their Cyber Monday sale. Yes, everything!

Now, for their Body Care Day sale, all of the Bath & Body Works body care items are selling for just $4.95. Yes, you read that right. And to add the cherry on top, they’ve got several new and exclusive scents: Cozy Vanilla Bourbon, Pink Cashmere, and Countdown to Midnight, to name a few. The sale starts early for Rewards members on Dec. 13, and will open up for all customers on Dec. 14 and 15, both in stores and online.

If you’re still looking for a sign to indulge in this sale, let me spell it out for you: This is Bath & Body Works’ lowest price of the year on all body care. That means your holy grail body lotions, body washes, and fragrance mists are all up for grabs at a price you can’t resist. Plus, with the last day to get your order in time for Christmas coming up on Tuesday, Dec. 17, now’s the perfect time to cross those final names off your gift list.

Why not treat your besties (or yourself!) to some thoughtfully-bundled favorites? Whether you’re putting together a luxe, spa-themed stocking or prepping for a new year filled with indulgent self-care moments, this sale is your ultimate holiday hack. Don’t wait — your future pampered self will thank you!