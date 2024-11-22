Pine, gingerbread, cinnamon, chestnuts — the holidays are a time for delicious scents. Bath & Body Works certainly understands the importance of candles when getting into the holiday spirit. The brand’s annual Candle Day sale always falls around the holidays, and fans are already wondering when Candle Day 2024 is happening. This will be the 12th annual Candle Day sale from the popular fragrance brand, and while the date hasn’t been announced yet, fans are already speculating and preparing their shopping carts.

Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day is one day where shoppers can get huge savings on every three-wick candle sold by the brand. While the candles originally sell for $25 to $35, on Candle Day, some three-wicks can go as low as $9.95. This sale is great for both self-care (hello, cozy night in with my Vanilla Bean Noel candle) as well as for gifting — because honestly, who wouldn’t love a candle this winter? And with nearly every Bath & Body Works scent included in the deal, you’ll have the chance to find the perfect scent for everyone on your shopping list.

Still, a lot of questions remain about the 2024 Candle Day sale. First and foremost, when is Candle Day 2024? Plus, you may be wondering where you can take advantage of the deals, and what to buy. Well, consider this your ultimate guide to the best scent sale of the season.

Typically, Candle Day actually spans multiple days. Last year, it was held on the first weekend of December, from Saturday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. While the timing is not confirmed, the company has typically held the sale on this weekend, so it wouldn’t hurt to start prepping now. However, there is one added detail about the sale: Last year, Bath & Body Works loyalty members received early access on Friday Dec. 1. You can join the Bath & Body Works rewards program (for free) in preparation, and receive updates on when exactly you can expect Candle Day this year.

During the actual day of the sale, you can shop candles both online on the Bath & Body Works’ website and in-store. Going in person may have some advantages, as you can smell the scents — however, prepare for a crowded experience. If you’ve already prepared a list of potential candles you want to add to your cart, then shopping online is the way to go.

Knowing when and where the sale takes place is just a small part of this deal. If you’re shopping online or want to head into the store prepared, you still have to make your list! Hop onto the Bath & Body Works website and check out some of their scents, or even head into a store now and test them out yourself. We also have numerous guides on some of the most popular scents if you still need help finding the best ones for you.

On Candle Day 2023, Bath & Body Works also dropped 40 exclusive scents. You’ll need to exercise some patience while waiting to see if there will be any new drops this year. But, in the meantime, you can check out some of the brand’s iconic holiday scents, such as Winter Candy Apple, Vanilla Bean Noel, Fresh Balsam, Snowflakes & Cashmere, and Frosted Cranberry. I’m already feeling the holiday spirit as I list those names.

Ring in the holidays right this year: with tote bags filled to the brim with Bath & Body Works candles on Candle Day!