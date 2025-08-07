FYI: You Can Buy Bath & Body Works Products At More Than 600 Campus Stores

From iconic fragrances to fan-favorite body care, Bath & Body Works is making its way to college campuses across the country. Just in time for back-to-school season, the brand is launching kiosks at more than 600 campus stores, turning them into one-stop shops for all things dorm necessities, daily essentials, and now, personal care.

These all-new kiosks at stores across campuses in the U.S. bring added convenience by making it easier than ever to shop for go-to scents and body care must-haves, all without having to leave your school. The move also makes products even more accessible to millions of college students, aligning with Bath & Body Works’ ongoing efforts to meet young consumers where they are. Known for their history of creative launches and collaborations, Gen Z is no stranger to this iconic body care brand. Some of the schools getting these new “shop in shop” Bath & Body Works installations include the University of Florida, Boston College, and the University of Houston, and more will come to HBCUs, community colleges, and Ive League schools, too. This is the first time Bath & Body Works has sold products at this scale outside of their own stores. Historic, if you ask me.

“By providing an easy and convenient way to shop the fragrances they know from a brand they love, we hope we can make their dorm rooms feel more like home,” says Betsy Schumacher, Chief Merchandising Officer at Bath & Body Works. With this new initiative, curating a space that reflects your personal style and aroma preferences has never been easier.

What Bath & Body Works Products Will Be Available?

The campus-based Bath & Body Works kiosks will feature a selection of on-trend scents and timeless classics, offering something for every fragrance preference. Top-selling fragrances — like Champagne Toast, Mahogany Teakwood, Platinum, and Warm Vanilla Sugar — are set to make an appearance in a variety of product forms.

Add a fragrant flair to your dorm sink setup with adorable hand soaps, keep your signature scent on hand with sanitizers and lotions, or fill your space with cozy, inviting aromas using wallflowers and plug-in scent diffusers.

When Will The Bath & Body Works stores Hit Campuses?

According to Glossy, the campus bookstore Bath & Body Works locations were tested with some pilot stores back in the spring, and they will start popping up in school bookstores in earnest throughout the month of August. The kiosks will have permanent spots in the stores, so you can rest assured that a restock of your favorite Japanese Cherry Blossom lotion is only a short walk away from your dorm room.