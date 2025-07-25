The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Calling all college students, this one’s for you. Bath & Body Works has a new line of collegiate-inspired products to celebrate the back-to-school season. So, if you’re already getting excited about setting up your new dorm room, studying for your classes, and attending tailgates (I mean… football games), you’re going to want to add Bath & Body Works’s Booksmart collection to your cart ASAP.

Bath & Body Works released its Booksmart line of products on July 24 — which, yes, is still the dead of summer. But considering all the Halloween products that are already on shelves at all the major stores, releasing a very fall-esque line right now is pretty much par for the course for big retailers. In fact, this drop is actually perfect timing for those making all their back-to-college plans. I mean, shopping for home supplies and celebrating all things bookish? It’s giving cozy and academic all at the same time.

Just like an ideal library shelf, this BookTok-inspired collection is a mix of old and new. For starters, the brand’s fan-favorite Wallflower scent, Book Loft (which features notes of “crisp bergamot, neroli, and cozy woods,” according to Bath & Body Works’s website), is expanding to other products such as a three-wick candle, body lotion, body cream, and fragrance mist.

As for brand-new scents, the brand has launched a foaming hand soap in Leather-Bound Pages, which smells of “soft-worn leather, ink-stained pages, and cozy vanilla.” Other fragrances in the collection include Cinnamon Sugar Coffee Cake (“freshly baked coffee cake, cinnamon sugar crumble, and gooey caramel swirl”) and Autumn Evening (“cool autumn air, fresh eucalyptus, and warm woods”) available as three-wick candles, A Day At The Café (“rich cold brew coffee, frothed milk, and sweet caramel syrup blended with ice”) as a three-wick and gel hand soap, an Espresso Martini (“espresso, coffee liqueur, and a splash of vanilla”) single-wick, and Football Season (“fresh eucalyptus, blue sage, and cedarwood”) in a whole suite of products.

For all these festive fall products — as well as other B&BW seasonal selections, including its signature pumpkin and apple scents — you can shop the brand’s website.