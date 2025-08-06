The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Fall semester is fast approaching, making way for new opportunities, experiences, and, of course, new room decor. With countless aesthetics, trending items, and dorm room must-haves swirling around the internet, it can be tough to tell what’s worth buying and what’s already outdated. To help narrow it down, we surveyed dozens of Gen Z college students about their back-to-college plans, and they had a lot to say.

From the ambient vs. overhead lighting debate to the rejection of microtrends in the wake of fast fashion, their responses capture some of the top picks for what’s “in” and”out” for 2025 dorm decor.

Creating a dream space starts with thoughtful touches that speak to your personality and interests. A well-curated dorm should reflect who you are, blending style and comfort into one cohesive atmosphere. Whether you’re decking your dorm out with hometown memories or embracing a whole new aesthetic, these are the trends that real students are both loving and leaving behind.

In: Maximalism

Gen Z is turning their dorms into mini museums of self-expression. Think trinkets, photos, and vibrant color schemes — all the bold details that make a space truly yours.

“Everything! Tons of photos.” – Ava, 20, Indiana University

“Patchwork, maximalism, funky combos – just a hodge podge of fun and colorful items. Lots of art, lots of wall decor, and lots of pillows.” – Cally, 19, Loyola University Chicago

“Maximalism, uniqueness, and doing whatever makes you happy and calm in your space!” – Allie, 21, University of Central Florida

“Upcycling! You can reuse old decor and make it serve a different purpose!” – Parker, 19, Francis Marion University

OUT: LED Light Strips

LED light strips were overwhelmingly voted out by Gen Z college students. After rising to popularity in 2020, it’s no surprise that so many are ready to retire this pandemic-era trend for good.

“LED LIGHTS EEWWW.” – Makiya, 21, Savannah State University

“Neon LED lights and bulky picture frames.” – Isabella, 19, University of Massachusetts Amherst

“LED lights, fairy lights, wall collages.” – Gwen, 21, Penn State University

IN: Cheetah Print

Y2K-inspired fashion and accessories remain a go-to favorite among Gen Zers. This nostalgic-yet-chic pattern is making a full-force revival in both dorm rooms and everyday style.

“Cheetah print with red accents!!!” – Kylla, 20, Queens University

“Cheetah, pink, LoveShackFancy.” – Siena, 19, High Point University

“Cheetah print for sure!” – Jahnai, 19, University of Delaware

OUT: Following Microtrends

Several responses emphasized prioritizing personal flair over online trends. Moving beyond a cookie-cutter aesthetic, these college students are rethinking their dorm styles, trading in trend-driven items for individually-curated tastes.

“Anything plastic, polyester or artificial. Also, copy-pasted decor from chronically online aesthetics. Don’t get me wrong, I find them beautiful, BUT when everyone copies the exact same objects, colors, and set ups, it starts to become basic, common, and unoriginal.” – Sandra, Dawson College

“Wall collages that look like everyone else’s – like those kits you order off Amazon. Basically, the TikTok-Dorm-In-A-Box.” – Hannah, 21, Illinois State University

“Microtrends and overconsumption.” – Kaylee, 20, UNC Chapel Hill

“Bland and impersonal themes.” – Samantha, 19, The College of New Jersey

“Buying things that you don’t need.” – Sarah, 19, William Paterson University of New Jersey

IN: Cozy Vibes & Ambient Lighting

For many college students, coming home to a familiar, inviting space is essential after a long day. Ambient lighting and personalized touches help create the ultimate cozy, lived-in atmosphere.

“The donut light from IKEA, lamps, and no overhead lights.” – Sydney, 21, Emerson College

“Soft, cozy vibes that allow for clear thinking and a stress-free environment.” – Laila, 25, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

“Warm, dimmable lighting, custom-made items, plants/touches of nature, originality! [It’s all about] adding our own personal touch and style.” – Sandra, Dawson College

OUT: Fake Vines

Other 2020-era trends that didn’t make the cut for 2025 dorm decor? Fake vines. According to our survey, many students prefer opting for real plants over plastic greenery.

“Fake vines, LED strips, and polaroid wall displays.” – Chiara, 20, Florida State University

“Vines on the wall.” – Anna, 21, Kent State University

With all these opinions about dorm decor, one thing’s clear: staying true to your personal style and what makes you feel at home is always the best bet.