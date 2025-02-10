The Bath & Body Works Disney Princess Collection Includes Products Inspired By Belle, Tiana, & More

Something magical is coming to the shelves of Bath & Body Works, and I suggest you get your credit card ready. The body care and home fragrance retailer is launching the most enchanting Disney Princess collection in partnership with Disney, which includes six new princess-inspired signature scents. The collection as a whole consists of 85 products in multiple categories, ranging from candles, fragrances, décor, lip care, hand soaps, and more, so there’s no shortage of Disney love to go around.
All of the Bath & Body Works Disney Princess collection products are inspired by the iconic princesses Belle, Tiana, Cinderella, Moana, Jasmine, and Ariel. The packaging includes their classic signatures, inspired patterns and colors, and of course, royal scents. This collection is bringing me back to my nostalgic princess costume days, and I’m all here for it.
This charming collection will launch on Feb. 16, but member early access starts Feb. 11, so join the Bath & Body Words Loyalty Rewards program and download the app if you want to be the first to it! Whether you have a favorite princess in mind or are curious about what scents are available, here are some of the cutest products of the Bath & Body Works Disney Princess collection.
- Ariel Pocketbac Holder ($10)
-
Bath & Body Works has the most adorable pocketbac holders. This design is inspired by Ariel, featuring a pearl bead strap, a turquoise tail, and an array of the cutest mini colorful seashells. I’m adding this to my cart ASAP!
- Belle Wallflowers Nightlight ($20)
-
Belle’s iconic enchanted rose is also included in this magical collection. With gold detailing and the clear casing, you can channel your inner Belle by using it to accessorize your home.
- Tiana Fine Fragrance Mist ($18)
-
I’m a big fan of Bath & Body Works’s fine fragrance mists. They’re super layerable, made without parabens, and always smell divine. Tiana’s scent is fruity and floral, with delicate notes of water lily, gilded amber, and shimmering bayou woods.
- Jasmine Lip Gloss ($9)
-
A princess lip gloss? Count me in! This packaging has rich blue jewel tones and a Jasmine-inspired pattern. It’s perfect for everyday wear.
- Life’s a Fairytale 3-Wick Candle ($37)
-
This member exclusive candle is to die for. With notes of magical lotus petals, fairytale peach, and white cedarwood, it also has the cutest gold princess packaging featuring Moana, Jasmine, Cinderella, Ariel, Tiana, and Belle.
- Cinderella Diamond Shimmer Mist ($18)
-
Inspired by Cinderella’s kindness and optimism, the Diamond Shimmer Mist has an authentic floral scent and notes of gardenia, enchanting musk, and sapphire blue amber. Embrace your inner Cinderella with this sparkly scent.
- Moana Ultimate Hydration Body Cream ($18)
-
Inspired by Moana’s island roots, this body cream provides 24-hour moisture and the freshest coconut fragrance. With notes of lush green palms, plumeria breeze, and coconut water, prepare to smell like you were just in Moana’s home of Motunui.
- Light-up Castle Cloche 3-wick Candle Holder ($60)
-
This beautiful candle holder features a white and gold castle encased in glass with gold detailing around the base. Pick up your favorite candle and set it on top of the holder for some truly royal decor in your home.
- Ariel Body Wash ($16)
-
I’m a sucker for a good Bath & Body Works body wash. This Ariel-inspired body wash comes in the cutest turquoise blue packaging, with sea-inspired designs and gold details. Not to mention its fresh aquatic wonderland fragrance, with notes of sea salt breeze, golden citrus, and coral waters. So refreshing!