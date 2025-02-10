The Bath & Body Works Disney Princess Collection Includes Products Inspired By Belle, Tiana, & More

Something magical is coming to the shelves of Bath & Body Works, and I suggest you get your credit card ready. The body care and home fragrance retailer is launching the most enchanting Disney Princess collection in partnership with Disney, which includes six new princess-inspired signature scents. The collection as a whole consists of 85 products in multiple categories, ranging from candles, fragrances, décor, lip care, hand soaps, and more, so there’s no shortage of Disney love to go around.

All of the Bath & Body Works Disney Princess collection products are inspired by the iconic princesses Belle, Tiana, Cinderella, Moana, Jasmine, and Ariel. The packaging includes their classic signatures, inspired patterns and colors, and of course, royal scents. This collection is bringing me back to my nostalgic princess costume days, and I’m all here for it.

This charming collection will launch on Feb. 16, but member early access starts Feb. 11, so join the Bath & Body Words Loyalty Rewards program and download the app if you want to be the first to it! Whether you have a favorite princess in mind or are curious about what scents are available, here are some of the cutest products of the Bath & Body Works Disney Princess collection.