These Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals *Need* To Be Added To Your Cart

Get your shopping carts ready to be filled with cute outfits and great deals because Amazon Prime Day is here. This four-day shopping event will have you splurging on summer essentials like never before. From body-hugging bathing suits and cute beach cover-ups to summer’s infamous trendy plaid shorts and loose-fitting tees, these items will having you shop until you drop.

Summer certainly isn’t over yet, which is why this is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon’s best-selling fashion deals. Just think about all of the events that you have yet to attend this summer. If you’ve been searching deep in your closet because you’ve already worn your best outfits or mixed and matched all of your favorite pieces, then this is your call to hop on these Prime Day deals this July! While back-to-school season is almost around the corner, it isn’t too late to shop for the summer.

Looking for an outfit for the beach, brunch with your girls, a gym workout, or a formal networking event? We’ve got you covered with these Amazon Prime Day fashion deals this July.

B2Prity B2prity Women's One Piece Swimsuit ($30) If you're looking for a bathing suit that is flattering and offers support, and is inclusive in sizing, then this is the one.

Bsubseach Bsubseach Women Swimsuit Coverup Shirt Dress ($28) This beach cover-up is a must-have! Not only is it lightweight and perfect for an outing by the water, but it also serves as a cute and casual button-down dress.

Anrabess ANRABESS Boxer Shorts ($9) If you haven't gotten them yet, then now is the perfect time to get the plaid boxer shorts that everyone's wearing! These trendy shorts come in so many colors, from red and yellow to black and orange. Already have a pair? Time to grab the colors you're missing.

Caracilia Caracilia Bodycon Tie Cinched Waist Romper Skort ($20) Want something comfortable and cute for a summer outing? This romper skort is the way to go, and it comes in 21 different colors.

Zesica ZESICA Summer Sleeveless Halter Midi Dress ($46) There's no better way to dress up for an occasion in the summer than with an elegant halter midi dress.

Zesica ZESICA Summer 2-Piece Short Set ($47) This two-piece set is perfect for semi-casual networking events, conferences, brunch with your colleagues, and so much more. Might I add that it's comfortable and perfect for the hot weather?

Peihot PEIHOT Boho Low Rise Striped Pants ($32) Another trendy fashion topic for the summer — boho low-rise pants. These lightweight and loose-fitted pants range in color from green and red to dark blue and mustard yellow, with many sizes to choose from. Grab them while you can!

Zesica ZESICA Summer Floral Maxi Dress ($37) Coming in many different floral patterns, this dress is perfect for vacation or a date night.

Merokeety MEROKEETY Casual Striped Crewneck ($15) You honestly can't go wrong with a loose-fitting tee. Stack up on your crewnecks, as this one comes in many colors. If you were wondering how comfy it is, shoppers love the fit and its super soft material.

UNISSU UNISSU Hugcurve High-Waisted Workout Biker Shorts ($20) These biker shorts are great for staying active in the heat as well as in the gym. They come in many colors and sizes, and are loved for their stretchiness and comfort.