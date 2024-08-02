Who else is ready for a new year of sorority rush? I know I can’t wait for my TikTok FYP to be filled with all the “get ready with me” videos from adorable new PNMs (potential new members), the perfectly choreographed group dances, and of course, the fabulous rush outfits and dresses of 2024. As a Bama Rush girlie myself, I have seen rush fashion trends come and go over the past three years, and let me tell you, each year just gets better and more over-the-top. It seriously is like the Met Gala out on SororityRow, and everyone is dressed to impress. And rightfully so, because this is — in my opinion — one of the most memorable and exciting weeks of college.
But beyond all the captivating TikTok videos, if you’re taking part in Greek life recruitment, this is one week you want to spend putting your best foot forward, because at the end of it, you’ll be finding your new home away from home. If you are an incoming PNM this year, you’ll quickly learn just how fast-paced those recruitment conversations are, so it’s crucial to have a wardrobe that speaks for itself and shows off your true personality. Whether you’ve already been on RuskTok getting all the fashion inspo extra early, or are just starting to find your favorite pieces, here are 14 dresses that you’ll definitely want to consider wearing for sorority rush 2024.
- Hello Molly Something To Be Said Dress ($85)
Whoever said white had to be simple? This classic white dress is unforgettable, with gorgeous bodice detailing paired with flowy sleeves and a drop waist. I’d have to agree there is something to be said about this dress, and spoiler, it’s that it’s a fabulous dress for recruitment!
- Oh Polly Cressida Bow-Detail Pleated A-Line Mini Dress ($85)
The bow trend is obviously taking TikTok by storm, and while it may be a bit overdone, I just can’t let go of this gorgeous, chic style. The bows on this dress give it that trendy edge, while being very timeless and simple.
- Beginning Boutique Birthday Girl Blue Mini Party Dress ($75)
What better way to stand out than in a dress perfect enough to wear on your birthday? If you want to get those outfit hype compliments during rush, this dress is the perfect option. Make it like your birthday every day and absolutely kill it during recruitment.
- Beginning Boutique Tori Pink Tulle Mini Dress ($80)
You can never go wrong with tulle — it will always be a rush dress classic. This Pink Tulle Mini Dress comes with a deep V neckline, giving it a sexy touch, while the tulle keeps this modest and classy. It’s perfectly suitable for your rush week outfit requirements.
- Cherley Boat Neck Strapless Slim Fit Floral Print Mini Dress ($36)
This dress totally gives cool girl vibes, and it’s a style I have yet to see a lot of during rush week. This dress definitely doesn’t scream sorority rush, which is perfect if traditional rush week dresses aren’t your vibe or if you’re looking for a unique style that you can wear outside of rush week.This dress is the perfect amount of formal, yet laid-back enough to wear everyday.
- Petal + Pup Camilo Mini Dress ($89)
If you are just as obsessed with this dress as I am, that’s proof you’re also not quite yet ready for summer to end. You can’t show me a more beachy rush dress. This looks like something Aquamarine would come out of the water looking fabulous in. Rush is all about showing your personality through your style, so if the coconut girl aesthetic is your vibe, this dress is for you.
- Cherley Asymmetric Neckline Puff Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress ($37)
If unique is what you’re going for, this asymmetric blue mini dress is sure to give you that extra flare that you’re looking for. The combination of the print and the adorable neckline is one style you can’t replicate. You’ll be one of a kind in this dress during rush week.
- Vici Fernanda Tulle Babydoll Ruffle Sleeve Mini Dress ($68)
This dress may be black, but it is anything but boring. The babydoll-style dress paired with the deep black silk is the perfect combination of youthfulness and maturity. You may think the color with the shape wouldn’t be a great match, but this dress seamlessly combines the two for recruitment.
- Edikted Thalia Flower Pin Ruffle Mini Dress ($55)
The rosette and ruffles trends continue, creating this effortlessly-chic yellow mini dress. I personally am obsessed with these trends. This dress is totally giving How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, but instead you’re finding your perfect sorority house in 10 days!
- Betsey Johnson Megan Bow Dress ($109)
Bows and babydolls — two dress trends that are sure to make you stand out. If your goal this rush week is to have that over-the-top look, this dress will surely work for you. I’m not even sure they can add a bigger bow to a dress. This dress is perfect to make that rush week statement.
- Stacees A-Line Halter Shiny Ruched Metallic Short Homecoming Dress ($119)
Bright green, silver, or blue, this metallic dress is sure to make you shine during rush week. Recruitment is all about showing the real you, and this dress comes in a whole array of colors. Pick your favorite to give you the confidence to walk into a sorority house like it’s your own personal runway.
- Catchall Mercy Floral Ruched Mini Dress ($90)
You can never go wrong with a classic floral dress. For each year of rush I’ve taken part in, I’ve seen this dress is one that never goes out of style. It is simple yet makes a statement. If you are unsure what look to go for, this is a classic option that will perfectly suit every PNM.
- Hello Molly Gal Pal Mini Dress ($70)
This dress is sure to be your gal pal during rush week, because it is just so gorgeous. Black dresses may not be your obvious option for rush, but they achieve such a classy look that’ll have people remembering your iconic outfit for the whole week. Plus, this dress calls for a hot pink heel to go with it to complete that glamorous chic rush look.
- Hazel & Olive Follow Your Dreams Mini Dress ($69)
You always need the option of an elegant pink dress for fabulous rush week. This will be one of the most fun weeks of college, so you need a dress that will compliment that and make those sorority dreams come true!