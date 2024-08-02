Who else is ready for a new year of sorority rush? I know I can’t wait for my TikTok FYP to be filled with all the “get ready with me” videos from adorable new PNMs (potential new members), the perfectly choreographed group dances, and of course, the fabulous rush outfits and dresses of 2024. As a Bama Rush girlie myself, I have seen rush fashion trends come and go over the past three years, and let me tell you, each year just gets better and more over-the-top. It seriously is like the Met Gala out on SororityRow, and everyone is dressed to impress. And rightfully so, because this is — in my opinion — one of the most memorable and exciting weeks of college.

But beyond all the captivating TikTok videos, if you’re taking part in Greek life recruitment, this is one week you want to spend putting your best foot forward, because at the end of it, you’ll be finding your new home away from home. If you are an incoming PNM this year, you’ll quickly learn just how fast-paced those recruitment conversations are, so it’s crucial to have a wardrobe that speaks for itself and shows off your true personality. Whether you’ve already been on RuskTok getting all the fashion inspo extra early, or are just starting to find your favorite pieces, here are 14 dresses that you’ll definitely want to consider wearing for sorority rush 2024.

Hello Molly Whoever said white had to be simple? This classic white dress is unforgettable, with gorgeous bodice detailing paired with flowy sleeves and a drop waist. I’d have to agree there is something to be said about this dress, and spoiler, it’s that it’s a fabulous dress for recruitment! See On Hello Molly

Oh Polly The bow trend is obviously taking TikTok by storm, and while it may be a bit overdone, I just can’t let go of this gorgeous, chic style. The bows on this dress give it that trendy edge, while being very timeless and simple. See On Oh Polly

Beginning Boutique What better way to stand out than in a dress perfect enough to wear on your birthday? If you want to get those outfit hype compliments during rush, this dress is the perfect option. Make it like your birthday every day and absolutely kill it during recruitment. See On Beginning Boutique

Beginning Boutique You can never go wrong with tulle — it will always be a rush dress classic. This Pink Tulle Mini Dress comes with a deep V neckline, giving it a sexy touch, while the tulle keeps this modest and classy. It’s perfectly suitable for your rush week outfit requirements. See On Beginning Boutique

Cherley This dress totally gives cool girl vibes, and it’s a style I have yet to see a lot of during rush week. This dress definitely doesn’t scream sorority rush, which is perfect if traditional rush week dresses aren’t your vibe or if you’re looking for a unique style that you can wear outside of rush week.This dress is the perfect amount of formal, yet laid-back enough to wear everyday. See On Cherley

Petal + Pup If you are just as obsessed with this dress as I am, that’s proof you’re also not quite yet ready for summer to end. You can’t show me a more beachy rush dress. This looks like something Aquamarine would come out of the water looking fabulous in. Rush is all about showing your personality through your style, so if the coconut girl aesthetic is your vibe, this dress is for you. See On Petal + Pup

Cherley If unique is what you’re going for, this asymmetric blue mini dress is sure to give you that extra flare that you’re looking for. The combination of the print and the adorable neckline is one style you can’t replicate. You’ll be one of a kind in this dress during rush week. See On Cherley

Vici This dress may be black, but it is anything but boring. The babydoll-style dress paired with the deep black silk is the perfect combination of youthfulness and maturity. You may think the color with the shape wouldn’t be a great match, but this dress seamlessly combines the two for recruitment. See On Vici

Edikted The rosette and ruffles trends continue, creating this effortlessly-chic yellow mini dress. I personally am obsessed with these trends. This dress is totally giving How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, but instead you’re finding your perfect sorority house in 10 days! See On PacSun

Betsey Johnson Bows and babydolls — two dress trends that are sure to make you stand out. If your goal this rush week is to have that over-the-top look, this dress will surely work for you. I’m not even sure they can add a bigger bow to a dress. This dress is perfect to make that rush week statement. See On Betsey Johnson

Stacees Bright green, silver, or blue, this metallic dress is sure to make you shine during rush week. Recruitment is all about showing the real you, and this dress comes in a whole array of colors. Pick your favorite to give you the confidence to walk into a sorority house like it’s your own personal runway. See On Stacees

Catchall You can never go wrong with a classic floral dress. For each year of rush I’ve taken part in, I’ve seen this dress is one that never goes out of style. It is simple yet makes a statement. If you are unsure what look to go for, this is a classic option that will perfectly suit every PNM. See On Catchall

Hello Molly This dress is sure to be your gal pal during rush week, because it is just so gorgeous. Black dresses may not be your obvious option for rush, but they achieve such a classy look that’ll have people remembering your iconic outfit for the whole week. Plus, this dress calls for a hot pink heel to go with it to complete that glamorous chic rush look. See On Hello Molly