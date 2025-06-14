20 Pairs Of Printed Shorts To Add To Your Summer Wardrobe

Summer is officially here, and with it comes the perfect chance to level up your wardrobe. Shorts are an absolute staple this time of year, giving you light and cool looks for when the air gets humid and you need to re-apply sunscreen at least five times a day. However, I can’t be the only one getting a little sick of the usual denim and sweatshorts. Summer is a time for trying new things and bright, creative styles. Therefore, it is my personal mission to bring more life into my outfits this summer and I’m starting with shorts. But not just any regular shorts — printed shorts.
Printed shorts can vary in material: from denim to linen to cotton, as well as in pattern and style. This means they are the perfect way to bring new color and vibes into your regular summer fits. Plus, they will always keep you from overheating when the weather starts to get a bit too warm. Style these pairs of printed shorts however you want: mixing patterns, matching sets, or even with a bikini top for a beach day-ready look. With these styles, you seriously cannot go wrong.
- Kimchi Blue Caroline Smocked Waistband Linen-Blend Short ($39)
-
These red checkered shorts are a great way to add a splash of color to any outfit. Plus, the cute designs of grapes, bottles, and plants are perfect for a summer picnic.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Stretch Micro Gingham Short ($45)
-
Micro shorts are all over right now. I mean, we all saw Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” music video. Celebrate the trend with these super cute and summery shorts.
- Wild Fable Linen Pull-On Shorts ($18)
-
Get comfy with these shorts from Wild Fable. They’re breathable and light, making them great for any hot and humid August day. Plus, this print gives major Italian summer vibes.
- Free People Movement Varsity Blues Shorts ($30)
-
For a sporty look, this pair of shorts from Free People’s athletic brand is about to be your new favorite clothing item. Available in multiple prints, you’ll be ready for a beach day — or a jog.
- Cotton On Haven Micro Short ($30)
-
Another pair of micro shorts, this loose, boxer-esque style is great for any lazy day or slow morning. Plus, its simple checkered pattern and neutral colors make it great for styling.
- Hollister Linen-Blend Side Bow Soft Shorts ($16)
-
These gingham shorts are simple and classic, great for any summer outfit. Plus, the side bows add just the right amount of intrigue, and a little bit of the coquette aesthetic.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Linen-Blend Pull-On Short ($38)
-
Want to truly embrace the beach this summer? What better way than with a literal seashell print? These brown and white shorts are about to become your go-to for every beach day.
- American Eagle Next Level Leopard Micro Short ($36)
-
Go full-on Y2K with these leopard print shorts. This pair will take you from a walk on the beach straight to a night out with your besties. Plus, the print is super eye-catching.
- Free People Morning Breeze Shorts ($38)
-
If you can’t decide between a pair of shorts or a cute skirt this summer, Free People is giving you both. This flowy, breezy pair of shorts is complete with ruffles and lace for an unforgettable look.
- Lucky Brand Crochet Short ($19)
-
Who says crochet is only for winter? These Lucky Brand shorts are proving everyone wrong. Colorful and cute, this pair will have you looking your best all summer long.
- Asos Design Micro Shorts in Cherry Print ($12)
-
If you’re looking to make a statement, look no further than these cherry-printed micro shorts. With a bold print and even bolder ruched stitching, you’re sure to get some compliments.
- Edikted Twyla Polka Dot Stretch Shorts ($58)
-
If you’re ready to try out the polka dot trend, grab these super cute shorts. With simple black polka dots and a low rise waist, this style is sure to be all over your FYP this summer.
- Asos Design Denim A Line Shorts In Strawberry Print ($33)
-
Denim is certainly a summer outfit staple, but level it up this year with this super cute and eye-catching print. The small and detailed strawberries on top of the simple white denim is a stunning look.
- Lucy and Yak Sierra Cotton Shorts in Sweet Pea Print ($54)
-
For comfort, these Lucy and Yak shorts have you covered with cotton material and an elastic waistband. Their sweet pea print complete with green, white, and pink accents, which levels up the look.
- Hollister Low Rise Y2K Camo Twill Shortie Shorts ($45)
-
Is a list of printed shorts really complete without a camo option? Live out your Y2K dreams with this low-waisted and classic style.
- BDG Mega Cotton Mid-Rise Baggy Printed Cotton Short ($59)
-
If you’re not into the micro short trend, why not try your hand at baggy long shorts instead? This pair leans into the jort trend with no actual denim, just lightweight cotton and a gorgeous plaid pattern.
- Asos Design Textured Shorts in Cherry Print ($16)
-
These shorts set themselves apart with their material — a lightweight and textured fabric. Plus, they’re super comfortable, with a loose fit and drawstring waistband. And if that’s not enough, they’re part of a matching set.
- H&M Patterned Pull-On Shorts ($30)
-
The wide-leg style is not reserved for cold weather only — these wide-leg and baggy shorts are a great option for a comfortable, tropical look. Plus, with a small slit at the hem of each leg, you’ll be both comfy and chic.
- Stradivarius Embroidery Shorts in Brown ($18)
-
If you’re still obsessed with the Western aesthetic (me too), you’ll love these shorts. With a simple white pattern that evokes somehow both cowboys and palm trees at the beach, you’ll be serving all summer.
- Liberty Fabric Bloomer Short ($40)
-
With an elastic waist and relaxed fit, you’ll be comfortable on even the hottest days with these shorts. But that’s not all — the mixing of fabrics and frilled hem detailing gives these shorts extra glam.