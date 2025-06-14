20 Pairs Of Printed Shorts To Add To Your Summer Wardrobe

Summer is officially here, and with it comes the perfect chance to level up your wardrobe. Shorts are an absolute staple this time of year, giving you light and cool looks for when the air gets humid and you need to re-apply sunscreen at least five times a day. However, I can’t be the only one getting a little sick of the usual denim and sweatshorts. Summer is a time for trying new things and bright, creative styles. Therefore, it is my personal mission to bring more life into my outfits this summer and I’m starting with shorts. But not just any regular shorts — printed shorts.

Printed shorts can vary in material: from denim to linen to cotton, as well as in pattern and style. This means they are the perfect way to bring new color and vibes into your regular summer fits. Plus, they will always keep you from overheating when the weather starts to get a bit too warm. Style these pairs of printed shorts however you want: mixing patterns, matching sets, or even with a bikini top for a beach day-ready look. With these styles, you seriously cannot go wrong.