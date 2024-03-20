You’re Going To Want To Save These Amazon Big Spring Sale Beauty Deals, Bestie

Move over, winter — it’s time to ring in the spring season, and what better way to do it than with a whole new list of Amazon Big Spring Sale beauty deals? As the weather changes, so do our fashion and beauty trends, such as makeup, outfits, hairstyles, and more! Spring also brings in a brand-new palette of colors to use as style or makeup inspiration: it’s officially time to break out colors like golden brown, lilac purple, yellow, light orange, sky blue, and every pastel shade you can think of, and include them in your beauty routine.
As spring rings in, we know you would like to have most of your beauty products on deck, but many cost a pretty penny. Don’t want to spend a fortune on beauty products? Not to worry — the 2024 Amazon Big Spring Sale has so many deals that will surely get you excited for spring. From March 20-25, you can save big on some of the best beauty deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Trust me, you’re going to want to save these sales ASAP.
From makeup palettes to hair styling products, face care routine products, and even nail polish, here are 12 Amazon beauty deals to welcome the spring season you can’t miss!
- Bella Vita Organic Luxury Perfume ($23)
-
Looking for organic and yet luxurious perfumes for your collection? Well, look no further because Bella Vita’s Organic Luxury Perfume is a set of scents that is perfect for those who want to explore different perfumes. With a range of olfactory experiences from fruity and floral to oriental woody and sweet oud, this set makes a perfect gift to a loved one or a great investment to keep for yourself.
- Wavytalk 5-in-1 Curling Iron ($48)
-
The Wavytalk 5-in-1 curling iron is the next best thing you need for several gorgeous hairstyles for the spring season, protecting your hair from any heat damage! Available in Rose Gold, Purple lavender, and millennial Pink, this curling iron includes five sizes: bubble curl, small curl, tapered barrel curl, and more! With 11% off its original price, this 5-in-1 curling wand is only $48!
- Summer’s Eve Refresher Mist ($6)
-
If you’re in a hurry and need a quick odor remover, the Summers Eve Blissful Escape refresher mist is exactly what you should add to your Amazon cart. Perfect for post-gym workouts, nights out with friends, dates, and cycle changes, the Blissful Escape is made with fruit, florals, and vibrant berries for a refreshing and sweet scent!
- COSRX Snail Mucin ($17)
-
Is snail serum a part of your face care routine? With the Cosrx snail mucin, you should add this to your list of beauty products! This essence, formulated with 96 % Snail Secretion Filtrate, heals and rejuvenates the skin, preventing dryness and aging. It boosts skin vitality by eliminating dullness and calming dry skin. Made with real snail mucin, it is safe and environmentally friendly, and no snails are harmed in the process.
- COSLUS Water Dental Flosser ($36)
-
Removing food from your tweet has never been easier with this quick and effective Coslus water dental flosser. Guaranteed to improve teeth and gum health, this dental water flosser offers high water pressure pulses at 1400-1800 times per minute, efficiently removing almost all dental plaque with deep teeth cleaning!
- Neutrogena Ultra Sheer ($10)
-
Although spring brings us awesome sunny weather, it is also important that we protect our skin. With the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer sunscreen, you’ll be ready to welcome the spring season! This lightweight sunscreen is fast absorbing, protecting your skin from the sun, leaving it feeling clean and nongreasy. Available in three ounces, this ultra-sheer sunscreen is easy to carry and costs only $10!
- SHEGLAM Color Bloom Liquid Blush ($7)
-
You could never have too much blush. With the Sheglam Color Bloom liquid blush in 15 different colors, each selling for $7, you’ll have a drawer full of cheek blush perfect for spring makeup trends! With a matte finish, this blush has light coverage, is cruelty-free, and uses its moisturizing formula to give you the ideal finish and hydrate your skin, leaving it smooth and free from harsh chemicals!
- Ulike Laser Hair Removal ($260)
-
Ok, hear me out. Laser hair removal, but at home? It sounds impossible, but with the Ulike laser hair removal product, you can save hundreds of thousands of dollars and make multiple trips to the spa to get laser hair removal. With this nearly painless removal product, you can have at-home head-to-toe hair removal in three weeks. With its IPL technology, this product is safe and harmless to your skin!
- MAREE Eye Gel Pads ($23)
-
There is no better way to get an early start on your spring beauty routine than with the viral TikTok eye gel pads! These gel pads have been making rounds on social media, and it isn’t just for any reason. Made with marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, and premium pearl extract, these dermatologist-recommended gels are a quick and easy fix for tired eyes and dark circles!
- Revlon Pencil Eyeliner $10
-
It’s time to add a new eyeliner to your makeup collection, and the Revlon pencil eyeliner is the perfect choice. With 24-hour wearability and a waterproof formula, the Revlon eye pencil includes a built-in sharpener that helps create a smooth glide across the eyes. This Revlon eye pencil is available in 10 different colors for only $5!
- JODSONE 60 PCS Gel Nail Polish Kit ($60)
-
Get ready to have a professional nail salon set done in the comfort of your own home! With this Jodsone 60-piece nail kit, you can have all your favorite styles and colors at the tip of your fingers! The 60-piece set comes with UV light, a matte top coat, and others that’ll give you your desired nail look!
- HUSSELL Hair Treatment Serum ($24)
-
Looking for an easy, on-the-go hair treatment oil? Look no further. The Hussell hair treatment serum is an easy, non-rinse solution for happy and healthy hair. With damage control, strengthening, hydrating, and treating split ends, this hair care oil is safe for all hair types and is a product for you to share with friends and family!