Whenever Girl Scout cookie season comes around, I just can’t resist buying some Thin Mints and Samoas (IYKYK). So, given my love for these sweet treats, and my obsession with beauty products, it’s even harder to resist this new makeup drop. Hard Candy released their Girl Scout-inspired collection, and it’s taking over #BeautyTok right now. The best part? The products smell like actual Girl Scout cookies and are all under $10. Their main shades and scents are literally Thin Mint, Coconut Caramel, and Trefoil. Maybe this is what the 10-year-old girls at Sephora should be obsessing over.

The Hard Candy x Girl Scouts collection is ultra green-themed, which is kind of perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. Everyone, say “Thank you Thin Mints!” The collection includes Cookie-Scented Shadow Palettes, Sweet Treat Lip Repair Oil, Refresh Mint Canvas Primer, a Cookie Icing Face Highlighter, a plush cookie headband, face powder puffs, and more. Hard Candy wrote in an Instagram caption that their collection is all about celebrating “individuality, confidence, and creativity,” just like Girl Scouts aspire to do (OK, slay with the positive affirmations). If you want to try out a bold, green makeup look for St. Patrick’s Day (that also happens to smell really good), TikTok is already one step ahead of you. Hard Candy x Girl Scouts seems to be beauty influencers’ newest fixation.

Hard Candy has three Girl Scout-inspired eyeshadow palettes to choose from: Mint Explorer, Caramel Queen, and Buttery Bestie. Makeup star Mikayla Nogueira tried out the Mint Explorer palette along with most of the Hard Candy x Girl Scout collection for herself in a March 12 TikTok video. She was in love with the smells and the Cookie Glaze Lip Markers, but wasn’t a fan of the eye-shadow palettes and the highlighter.

Influencer @heyyalyssa did a full face of the Hard Candy x Girl Scout makeup and she ATE. The shimmery green shadow and Sweet Treat Lip Repair Oil look amazing on her.

TikToker @21makeupaddications also gave the Girl Scout makeup a try. If you want a darker lip moment, the rich, brown shade of the Cookie Glaze Lip Marker definitely makes a statement.

Hard Candy’s Girl Scout collection is available on their website and at Walmart for a limited time only! What are your thoughts on cookie collection? Will it be part of your St. Patrick’s Day slay? Or are you letting the 10-year-old Sephora girls have this one?