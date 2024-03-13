The Y2K resurgence isn’t over yet, queens. Spring 2024 fashion is calling for a major capris comeback. For some of us, horror music might start playing right about now, but fear not! TikTok is giving us all we need to know about how to style capris in 2024. Spoiler alert: I might have been converted into a capri-stan.

Brands from Urban Outfitters to Alo are already picking up on the capri comeback. But, I totally get those of us with a bit of hesitancy: Capris can be intimidating. They’re too short to be considered pants, but too long to be considered shorts. They usually end in the area just past the knee that can cause people to squirm. If I’ve learned anything from TikTok so far, it’s that jean capris aren’t your only option. There are so many different varieties of capris, from linen to leggings to flared (flared capris might be my new fave fashion statement ngl). Capris can be dressed up for a day at the office or dressed down for the perfect pilates class ‘fit.

If you’ve ever wanted to try capris, the time is now! Here are the ways TikTok has proven you can style them.

Statement Top + Capris Leggings

Who knew leggings could look so classy? If you want a comfortable and elegant capri look, I’m obsessed with the way TikToker @roanmclean styled hers. She matched a pair of black capri leggings with a fitted, mid-sleeve statement top. I think the key to what makes this outfit work are the colors she chose. Her black top matches her capris, but also has a bit of red to break it up. Tying in the red purse and kitten heels adds the most gorgeous accent to complete the ‘fit. Tens across the board.

Cropped T-Shirt + Workout Capris

This look can easily become a closet staple. Take your favorite form-fitting, cropped t-shirt and a fitted pair of capris and you’re done! Princess Polly shows off the look with some kitten heels (which seem to be the shoe to pair with capris), but you can definitely wear white sneakers if you want a more comfortable, everyday option. It’s giving cute and casual.

Tie-Front Top + Low Rise Jean Capris

Dun, dun, dun. It’s the dreaded low-rise jean capri. If TikToker @rae.hersey can style these bad boys, so can you. She pairs her light-wash jean capris with an adorable black tie-front top. She also adds some black heels (there’s no escaping the capris and heels look, y’all, it’s too iconic). Her black bag and black ribbon choker are what take this outfit to the next level and I love it!

Fitted Top + Wide Leg Capris

If you’re not into the tight capri look, baggy capris might be for you! TikToker @kirstenisasuperstar styles her wide-leg capris with a more form-fitting tank top and a pair of black flats. I’m jealous of how fashionable and comfortable she looks. You can also pair wide-leg capris with a bikini top if you’re spending your day poolside or have a beach bonfire to slay.

Y2kCore capris

This look is giving Y2K energy in the best way and I’m here for it. TikToker, @beckykim_, styles her black capri dress pants with another black tie-front top over a white tank top. There’s nothing more 2000s than layering. A tie-top, as well as most fitted tops, can also pair well with some flared capris!

Dress Top + Dress Capris

This entire TikTok shows how versatile capris can truly be. My favorite look is how @natgawd styled her long, loose-fitting brown dress capris with a white over-the-shoulder top. It’s perfect for a day at work or a night out. Complete the look with some flats or kitten heels and you’re bound to be the fashion icon of your workplace.

Have these TikTox changed your mind about capris? Or do you still think we should leave them in 2007? Someone stop me, cuz I’m about to pick up the phone and give capris a second chance.