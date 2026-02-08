SEVEN DAYS OF MOVEMENT: A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO MAKING YOGA STICK

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This low-pressure, beginner yoga plan is designed to help you show up, breathe and move—no gym dread required.

As both the new year and a fresh academic semester kick off, you’re probably trying on your resolutions for size. And let me guess, you wrote something along the lines of: work out more. Again.

But what if, instead of inconsistently dreading trips to the gym for the first few weeks of the semester, we eased into a routine of daily movement? This isn’t a polar plunge into intimidating machines, scary gym bros or perfectly coordinated matching-set fitness girlies. This is a gentle slide into seven days of intentional yoga, designed to meet you exactly where you are.

Before we begin, let’s clear something up: people have a lot of preconceived notions about yoga. It’s easy, boring or “not a real workout.” If that’s you, toss those ideas out the window. Didn’t you say you wanted to move your body more this year? Feel better? Stronger? More aligned? You owe it to yourself to at least try.

Enter Adriene Mishler, creator of Yoga with Adriene and Find What Feels Good, a catalog of nearly 800 free, at-home yoga videos available on YouTube. The best part? You don’t have to make a single decision. I’ve made them for you. Here’s your first week—low pressure, beginner-friendly and totally doable.

Day #1: Bedtime Yoga (20 minutes)

Link to practice: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7SN-d4qXx0

Ease in. Literally.

We’re starting soft. Like, pillow-and-blanket soft. This gentle bedtime yoga practice is the perfect antidote to first-day nerves and end-of-day stress. You get all the benefits of movement without the pressure of doing too much, plus the bonus of releasing tension, calming anxiety and prepping your body for a restful sleep. It’s productive, if you will.

Put on something comfy, dim the lights and let yoga come to the rescue. You showed up. That’s the win.

Day #2: Yoga for Brain Power (12 minutes)

Link to practice: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbAYMQC_ZaE

Short, sweet, and energizing.

This is your midday pick-me-up: the “I have 12 minutes between classes” or “I really don’t want to do this today, but it’s basically only ten minutes” kind of flow. It’s quick, effective and all done standing, which means you can literally do it anywhere: an empty classroom, the break room or your friend’s apartment. No mat required. This rejuvenating flow increases blood and oxygen to the brain, giving you a cognitive boost when your focus is fading.

The point isn’t how long you practice—it’s that you showed up. And today? You absolutely did.

Day #3: Morning Yoga Flow (20 minutes)

Link to practice: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqXZ628YNj4

Yes, morning yoga. I know.

Let’s be honest: this one is hard. You’re tired. Your bed is warm. Snoozing feels like self-care. But trust me, as someone who craves five minutes of extra sleep over movement—this flow is worth it. Designed for rolling straight out of bed (pajamas encouraged), this breath-centered morning practice helps you wake up gently and intentionally. Think of it as setting the tone for a blank canvas of a day. It’s twenty minutes to cultivate a calm mind and strong body before the world asks anything of you.

And for the rest of the day, you get to be that person who says, “Oh, I did morning yoga,” or “I worked out this morning”—and the superiority won’t just live in your head, you’ll feel it in your body, too.

Day #4: Core Yoga (28 minutes)

Link to practice: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAVOdXvdtk8

It’s time to feel the burn.

You knew this was coming. A week of movement wouldn’t be complete without some core work, but why this one? There are a million core practices on YouTube, but this one isn’t about endless crunches or straining your neck. It’s all about breath. By connecting movement with ujjayi (fire) breath, even simple abdominal exercises become powerful. Core-focused practices support posture, reduce back pain and yes, you’ll feel that fiery burn the Pilates girls swear by. This practice gives you the tools to experiment with breathwork before giving you a taste of that fire. A worthwhile burn you can take with you beyond these seven days.

So come on: strike a match and burn away what no longer serves you.

Day #5: Total Body Yoga — Deep Stretch (45 minutes)

Link to practice: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLy2rYHwUqY

You’re officially committed now.

Okay, 45 minutes might sound intimidating, but look at you. You’ve already made it four days. This longer, deep stretch practice isn’t “hard” in a traditional sense, but you’ll feel it in all the right ways. This total body flow targets the legs, back and hips (hello, tight hip flexors), inviting you to slow down and truly breathe. Tether movement to breath, let go of distractions and sink in. Finish this one and you can confidently say: yeah, I do yoga.

Day #6: Welcome Flow (26 minutes)

Link to Practice: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gya78kL0_rY

Bring whatever you’ve got today.

Welcome to your second-to-last day. This whole-body practice weaves together movements you already know, guided by a throughline of openness and self-acceptance. However you’re feeling—energized, exhausted, emotional—it’s all welcome. This flow encourages awareness of your energy, emotions and thoughts, using breath to gently guide shifts.

You’re building a routine now. You’re creating space for this practice in your life. You’re welcoming daily movement in—not as a chore, but as a constant.

Day #7: Yoga Wash—Detox Flow (23 minutes)

Link to practice: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuSZEZ0fCY0

The grand finale—and a new beginning.

We’ve arrived at my personal favorite. No matter how many times I return to this detoxifying practice, I always discover something new and that’s the essence of yoga! This flow focuses on twisting, renewing energy and “ringing out the rag,” physically and metaphorically. It’s about reassessing, letting go and stepping into the next chapter of your semester a little lighter.

Make space to observe, reflect and choose what truly serves you. That’s how routines stick.

You don’t need to be perfect. You don’t need to do every pose flawlessly. You just need to keep showing up. Whether this becomes a seven-day reset or the start of a long-term practice, you’ve already done something powerful. You showed up and trusted that this is where you needed to be.

And that? That’s the real movement.