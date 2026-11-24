This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I swear it feels like we just finished midterms, and somehow, we’re already talking about finals.

Between readings, assignments, quizzes, and discussion posts, there never seems to be a moment

when everything is actually caught up. For some of us, midterms are even stretching into early

December, which makes the transition into finals season feel even more overwhelming. After my

first year of university, I’ve realized that getting through finals is about more than just spending

hours studying. It’s also about figuring out how to manage your time without making school your

entire life.



One of the biggest things that has helped me is starting to study ahead of time. This seems like

common sense, except it is easier said than done, trust me. Leaving everything until a few days

before an exam is a stressful situation that is completely avoidable (even though procrastination

can get the better of people, me included). I have found using a calendar is incredibly helpful.

Instead of simply writing down that I need to study for a course, I break it into specific sections

and schedule time to work through each one. Having a plan makes it easier to stay on track and

prevents everything from feeling like one giant task.



I’ve also become obsessed with using the Power Hour method. To do this you pick one subject or

assignment, set a timer for an hour, put your phone away, and focus on that one thing. If an hour

feels like too much, start with 30 or 45 minutes. You don’t need to spend your entire day studying

to make progress. This technique allows you to put all your focus into one topic or task making

that hour much more productive and less overwhelming.Another thing I try to do is change up my environment.

Spending every day studying in your bedroom or at the library can get repetitive and can become harder to focus. Sometimes heading to a café or finding a different spot on campus makes studying feel a little less exhausting.

Pinocchio Café is one of my personal favorites (their Iced Kinder Bueno Latte is fabulous).

Something I definitely learned the hard way during first year is that completely cancelling your

social life during finals isn’t necessarily going to make you more productive. It’s easy to feel

guilty about taking time away from school, but spending time with friends, going for a walk, or

having something planned for the weekend gives you a much-needed break. Balance is

important, especially when you’re spending so much time focused on academics.



Finally, don’t forget about the smaller things that make your day feel normal. Get ready in the

morning, make yourself a coffee, do your skincare, or take ten minutes before bed to watch a

show or do something you enjoy. I always feel that when I put myself together it makes it easier

to get work done and study. These things might seem insignificant, but they can make a

difference when your schedule is busy. Making time for yourself is extremely important,

especially in moments where you feel like you have no time.

Remember to plan ahead, take breaks, and there is a world outside your textbooks (shocking, I

know). Do something you enjoy, spend some time with friends, and give yourself a chance to

breathe. Your grades matter, but so does your sanity, so don’t forget to enjoy life between study

sessions!