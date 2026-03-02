How to be Productive, While Procrastinating School

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maintaining a productive lifestyle can be tricky, especially when you’re a college student. When most people, myself included, think about being productive, we tend to think about getting our academics done. Yet we often get burnt out and cannot muster up the mental energy to grind out an assignment. Just because you are not on the computer does not mean that you cannot get things done. It’s so important to stay productive even in those academic lulls; it helps to retain motivation overall. Obviously, not to say that you should always put school work aside, but you can still be locked in without actively completing an assignment. In no particular order, here’s how.

Arts and Crafts

This activity may not scream “productive” at first thought, but creating or designing something of your own can become surprisingly meaningful. The notion alone of taking the time to concentrate and be creative can free the mind and promote motivation. Sometimes, being “productive” means taking a break now to be stronger later.

Amazon has a million and one useful crafts that any individual can make at home with little effort. This can range from things like diamond art coasters to air-dry clay magnets. Not to mention crochet, which has blossomed into an entire community where you can create almost anything for any use. These kinds of crafts tend to make us feel accomplished because they provide a tangible end result with a purpose. Plus, they serve as a little reminder every time we catch a glimpse of them that “Yeah, I made that!”

Everyone is always on the hunt for the newest trends to decorate their rooms with, so why not make the pieces yourself? Design your own wall art. Platforms like Canva and Adobe Express Poster Maker allow you to create and design your own original pieces using a plethora of different fonts and colors. Once you have a look you love, you can print the pieces through whichever method you prefer. I personally like to use Walgreens for this activity; They allow for a convenient ordering process online at a reasonable price.

Clean

I know, no one ever really wants to get up and start cleaning, but it has been proven that the state of your living space can have an impact on your mind. You do not have to get on your hands and knees and scrub every inch of your apartment, but you should make sure the place looks decent.

Sometimes miscellaneous things get left around the house that no one touches for months; pick them up. Make sure to wipe down and disinfect surfaces, vacuum or sweep, and deal with any dishes. People often underestimate the power of a cute throw pillow and blanket, so whip them out and arrange them in a central space. A room spray has always been a promising finishing touch, in my opinion.

If you want to take things to the next level, mop or clean out your food stock. I can often enter a zone of focus when I’ve been cleaning for a bit and want to amp things up, so I opt for these chores when I want a more intense clean. Mopping can be a labor of love, but the work pays off when the floors look shiny and fresh. Another tedious chore you could do is cleaning out your pantry, freezer, and fridge. Scouring through all of your products actually has benefits aside from organization. It can help you to consider, in retrospect, what you actually eat and how much. From there, you can make more educated and potentially cost-saving decisions about your groceries.

Workout

Exercising is a well-known way to destress and reset, which means it sets you up to be more motivated. Not only can it help you decompress after all the schoolwork you’ve been slaving away at, but it can also act as a healthy temporary distraction. Allocating your focus to other things and taking short breaks from schoolwork can be impactful in refreshing your academic mindset.

Try a new workout or do the same thing you have been doing for years. Whether you engage at home or at a gym, exercising offers an outlet for relief. Even just taking a walk or riding a bike for short periods of time can affect your brain. The National Library of Medicine claims that “Many evidences demonstrated that physical exercise (PE) affects brain plasticity, influencing cognition and wellbeing” (Weinburg and Gould), so it might be worth your while to hit the weights.

Laundry

Although a very basic task, laundry is an extremely vital one. Everyone underestimates just how much a couple of days’ worth of clothes piles up to, and it’s important to stay on top of it. One bonus about laundry is that you can get other things done whilst your load is running, putting you in a productive purgatory while you wait for it to finish. Washing your clothes is no doubt boring, but if you want to wear that cute set again tomorrow, spin the washer.

If you really want to get productive, you can wash your whole bed. I know it sounds overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Strip your bed and plan to wash 2 loads; wash one load with only sheets and pillowcases, and another with only your comforter/quilt. If you have any blankets, wash them in a separate load. There is nothing like a fresh bed that sets the tone for a good night’s sleep and a fulfilling next day.

If you thought I was done talking about this tedious concept, you were wrong. There is always more laundry to be done! Towels are another thing that needs to be washed just as often as laundry. Throwing them in the washer and walking away to complete other tasks is a convenient way to stay accomplished. Other things we may tend to forget about are bathrobes and the fuzzy headbands we use when we wash our face or apply our makeup. Those items can always use a good spin in the wash, too.

Pro/lazy tip: Throw some dirty washcloths, hand towels, or kitchen towels in your towel load if it isn’t big enough!

Cook

Cooking poses a lot of opportunities for productivity; it’s a great way to make yourself feel accomplished. Getting into the kitchen gets you up and active, and it also stimulates your brain. It seems like you feel better about yourself when you know exactly what is going into your food and how it is being handled. Whether you make buttered noodles or a 5-course meal, becoming hands-on in the kitchen is a fulfilling use of one’s time.

On that note, consider trying a new recipe. It can definitely be overwhelming to try to cook a dish you have never attempted. I feel that way sometimes with new recipes, but I have somewhat of a policy; If I fail, that’s okay, but at least I’ve gained some tips for next time or can decide I’d rather order it from now on. Who knows, you might end up making your new go-to meal.

School is such an integral portion of our lives, and it can be easy to forget all the other components that make us “productive”. When we tap out academically, it can feel as though we are fried in all areas. Yet, staying productive during the “in betweens” of school is vital to keeping oneself motivated. Simple activities can be just as fulfilling and necessary as an assignment. Just because you don’t open your computer does not mean that you aren’t making meaningful use of your time.