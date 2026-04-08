9 Powerful Lessons Running Taught Me About My Body, My Mind, and My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fuel, Fuel, Fuel:

It doesn’t matter how hard you push the pedal if there’s no gas in the tank. Running while under-fueled is extremely dangerous, with risks ranging from severe fatigue to muscle breakdown. Through my journey with running, I discovered that having a good run actually has little to do with the actual act of running. It starts way before making sure you’re staying hydrated daily and adequately nourishing your body. In today’s day and age, where there has been a resurgence of wanting to be in the smallest body possible, participating in an activity where a big part of my outcome has to do with how well I fuel myself has done wonders for my self-image.

You can do hard things:

When I first started taking running seriously, a little over a year ago, I could barely run a mile without feeling like my heart was going to explode right out of my chest. If you had told me then that this past weekend, I ran eight miles straight, I wouldn’t have believed you. But through consistency and showing up, I was able to build up my mileage. I think this is an anecdote to carry with me through life. There are still so many great things I look at and think, “wow, I could never,” but if it’s possible, and I want to achieve it, why not?

Your mind is so powerful:

I try to only think positive thoughts when I run; in fact, whenever I feel a negative thought coming in, I force myself to say aloud, “I got this!” Moving through a run, or life for that matter, with a negative attitude can make an already long and hard journey worse, so even if I have to fake it, going through each run positively has helped me immensely.

Smile:

If you ever see me running down the street with a big smile on my face, please just look away. I read somewhere —okay fine, I watched a TikTok— once that said smiling while running tricks your brain into thinking you’re having a great time. I will continue to do so until it is proven wrong, but hundreds of runs later, and it’s still working:)

Look good, feel good:

Sometimes, a good outfit and a pair of shoes make all the difference. Although you certainly don’t need the latest Lululemon sports bra or the newest pair of Hokas, I have found that I am more excited to go out and run when I love the outfit I picked out.

Push yourself:

Did you know that your brain gives up long before your body does? It’s true! Central Governor Model “—where the brain induces fatigue to prevent muscle damage or failure, even if your muscles still have energy reserves. Last weekend, on my run around mile four, I wanted to give up. I felt drained mentally and just wanted the run to be over. However, I pushed through and by mile five I was back into a good flow, and was able to run eight miles. Double the amount I thought I was capable of running!

The power of a good playlist:

There are many runs that I have completed that I certainly could not have done without the Hamilton soundtrack. Sometimes all you need is good music to get you through.

Loosen up:

Unclench your jaw, shake out your shoulders, and relax. Holding tension actually makes going through a run— and life— a lot harder as your body is utilizing every muscle to keep those muscles tight, so it’s important to remember to relax.

Celebrate every mile(stone):

Whether I completed a two-mile run or an eight-mile run, I try to celebrate every single one. Getting to move my body is such a privilege that I am immensely grateful for, and my running journey has truly taught me how to celebrate that. Beyond just running, it is important to cheer yourself on as you go through life, acknowledge your wins, learn from your mistakes, and keep showing up for yourself even on the days it feels hard. Progress isn’t always linear, and not every run—or moment—will feel like a victory, but there is always something worth recognizing.