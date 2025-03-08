Healing My Inner Child: A College Girl’s Guide to Trinkets

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between the stress of studying for college exams, the impending doom of assignments and deadlines, the fast whirlwind pace of the quarter system, and the growing pains that evolving into adulthood brings, I find myself missing my hobbies and the things that brought me comfort and joy as a little girl: the little toys I used to line up on my dresser, the silly bracelets I collected on my nightstand, and the stuffed animals I tucked into my bed every night.

Through the trials, stress, and struggles adulthood and growing up brings, I have found that going back to the things that brought me so much joy as a child is a form of healing and a source of happiness in a world and life that is changing constantly. Trinkets — a tiny, silly pocket of joy — reminding me of a world before life felt so heavy and stressful.

Healing Power of Trinkets:

Now, I know you all are thinking, how could a tiny toy result in the healing of your inner child? Doesn’t it take years of therapy and journaling? But there’s just something about having a cutesy little object near me that makes the little girl in me smile. A childhood toy, a small keychain on your backpack, or perhaps a pin on your purse doesn’t seem like very much — or to some a waste of money — but they can carry a sense of security, a wave of nostalgia, and a spark of joy. I noticed when I started carrying around little trinkets, my mood shifted a bit. It brought a little spark of happiness in what could be considered a mundane day in my life.

For me, collecting trinkets became a way to connect with my inner child, the little Ava who brought her American Girl doll everywhere, had a little pet shop in every corner of her room, and a bed with every single stuffed animal she owned so they didn’t feel left out.

My Favorite Trinkets: for some ideas to start making your inner child smile!

Sonny Angels — A very popular one, and a collectors item for lots, are one of my personal favorites. My lovely coworker introduced me to these silly little babies, and ever since then you can find them all over my room!

Stuffed Animals — Now who said stuffed animals are just for kids? A small plushie on your bed can give a sense of security and comfort, when you decide to close your eyes, or when trying to relax. My childhood stuffed animal currently sits up on my lofted twin XL!

Keychains — A cute keychain of a favorite character or tiny figurine that you enjoy can brighten up your set of keys or backpack. The hello kitty keychains on my backpack make me laugh everytime I go to grab my computer to lock in on studying.

Stationary — Adding personality to things like notebooks and water bottles in terms of doodling, stickers or pins that you resonate with is a small way to add a little bit of fun to the things you normally need to carry around for school and everyday life. The hiking stickers I have on my water bottle make me more inclined to hydrate throughout the day!

Collections — I feel like collections are underrated. My favorite things to collect are stickers I get from exploring cities and cafes, and CD’s that I find at vintage places and thrift stores.

Where To Find the Right Trinket For You:

Collecting trinkets does not have to be a complicated and expensive process and hobby!

Childhood Toys — I’m sure lots of us have a dusty bin somewhere filled with all the lost and forgotten childhood toys your younger self used to adore. The little child that lives within you! Maybe it’s time to climb in the attic, visit our childhood homes, and bring back some of the things we enjoyed as a kid. A lot of the items and trinkets I still have were ones from my childhood. Like the stuffed animal on my bed :) No need to go out and buy things!

Thrift stores/ Boutiques — If you are looking for the popular trinkets, perhaps sonny angels or smitskis, smaller boutiques and shops in the greater Seattle area are the best place to go hunting. (I get most of my tips from tiktok). As a cheaper option for this, or when you’re just looking for a little object to spark joy, flea markets and thrift stores are the best bet, and they carry lots of hidden little treasures.

DIY — This is my personal favorite option, because who doesn’t love a little craft? It can be a super fun thing that you get your friends involved in, like making friendship bracelets, keychains, or my personal favorite: scrapbooking.

You don’t have to turn your dorm room into a museum of collectibles and trinkets (unless you’re like me); healing your inner child with a trinket can be as simple as making a bracelet. It is all about what you love, and what brings you comfort and joy. Healing your inner child doesn’t have to be this deeply complicated process; sometimes it is as simple as buying a sticker or sleeping with a stuffed animal. In college, where everything is overwhelming, small comforts like these can help remind us life is going to be okay.

So! If you catch me with my journal covered in stickers, or my keychain with my sonny angel, just know it is a form of healing, that maybe you would like to try too!