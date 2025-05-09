Explore the Outdoors! A Review Of My Favorite Hikes This Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

One foot in front of the other, seeing the raindrops cling to the damp lush forestry that surrounds me. Hearing the sound of rushing water must mean that I’m close to my destination. Seeing the fog lay above the mountains, and a rocky trail bending through the greenery is a magical experience- especially in the Pacific Northwest, home to some of the most beautiful hikes around.

As spring and summer in the PNW is blooming, it brings about the perfect time to strap on your hiking boots and experience what Washington has to offer. My roommate and I made it a goal this year to appreciate the stunning nature that surrounds us, by exploring a new hike at least once a month. Hiking is the perfect way to intersect physical activity and getting your steps in while also benefiting your mental health and grounding yourself in nature. Putting your phone down and touching grass, as some might say. As busy college students, this can be a great way to relieve some stress of school while also getting to appreciate how wonderful the environment we live in is.

I have curated a little list of some of the hikes I have been on this past year in hopes that this inspires you to explore the great outdoors, and the biodiversity the PNW has to offer while you can.

Heybrook Lookout

Heybrook Lookout was the first hike I did this year, to start off the year following my goal of one hike a month. Heybrook Lookout is located in Gold Bar, which is a bit farther out of Seattle, around an hour out. I would consider this hike to be a moderate to easy hike, good for beginners, but still an incline and a workout. This is also a shorter hike, only two miles roundtrip! You hike to a fire lookout, and if you climb to the top (and it’s a sunny day) you get a perfect view of some of the Cascade Mountains. I did this hike in the rain, and on a foggy day and it was still worth the stunning view at the end.

Rattlesnake Ledge

Rattlesnake Ledge is located in North Bend, which is about thirty minutes out from Seattle. I went on this hike last summer, when it was pretty hot so it was probably a bit more strenuous for me than normal. Rattlesnake is considered a moderate hike, but there is quite a bit of elevation, considering you are hiking to the edge of a cliff. But, the elevation gives way to a beautiful destination with the ledge looking over Rattlesnake Lake, and you feel like you are on top of the world. This is a pretty popular trail so I would recommend going early in the morning or on a weekday. I will say this hike is popular for a reason and definitely worth the climb.

Wallace Falls

Wallace Falls is a beautiful hike with lush forest leading to not just one, but three stunning waterfalls. This hike is also located in Gold Bar, and is also considered a moderate hike. This one in comparison to Heybrook Lookout is more difficult, and also almost twice as long, with it being 4.7 miles round trip. The waterfalls are stunning, and eventually you end up on a bridge where you can see the waterfalls from both sides. I’m sure this hike is wonderful in sunny weather, but it was also enjoyable in slightly rainy cloudy weather, which were the conditions I hiked in.

Bridal Veil Falls

Bridal Veil Falls is easily the most view rewarding hike I have been on this year, and the one I enjoyed the most. Bridal Veil Falls is located in Index, which is very close to Gold Bar, so around an hour from Seattle as well. This hike is probably the most difficult I have been on this year, but the one that is the most worth it for the view I would say. Even though it was decently difficult for me, it is still considered a moderate hike, that is 4.3 miles round trip. Throughout the hike you get a very pretty view of the forestry and the mountains, and once you reach the end of the hike, you are standing face to face with a huge waterfall, watching the water flow down to the abyss. I also completed this hike on a rainy day which really added to the misty and ominous vibe to this hike, and I bet it is even more beautiful in the sunshine.

So! Whether you are looking for a pristine waterfall view, wanting to frolic throughout a forest, or simply want to get away from the city noise and enjoy nature, the PNW is the perfect place to get out and explore the beautiful green Earth, with dozens of trails that match your hiking tastes and ability- these are just a few of my recents. Hiking isn’t just about chasing the next best view, it’s about grounding yourself in nature, a simple hobby to enjoy with friends, and reconnecting with the world around you. You won’t regret spending a day with your hiking boots laced up, stomping around on one of the perfect trails Washington has to offer.