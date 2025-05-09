Cardio & Current Events: My Oddly Productive Routine

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What some might use as an opportunity to escape the current political and economic state of the world, I use to indulge in it. Don’t get me wrong, policies being enacted and decisions being made by lawmakers all over the world (especially in the U.S.) bring me just as much anxiety as the next person. However, when you’re an international studies major, being informed starts to feel like an occupational hazard.

With my New Year’s resolutions still in the back of my mind and a roommate who agreed to participate in what one might call a psychotic routine of waking up before the sun rises to go to the gym, I decided to try something new. While staring at the many news channels airing on the IMA TV screens I found that my time, using the infamous 12:3:30 method on the treadmill, was flying by. Somehow, between the stock market plummeting, our defense secretary casually misplacing war plans in a group chat, and the latest executive order issued by the Trump administration straight out of a dystopian novel, I found myself power walking like the world wasn’t unravelling in real time. Was the anger I felt while watching the news truly the best motivator for finishing my workout? That very question is what led me to open the Spotify app on my phone and tune in to CNN This Morning with Audie Cornish.

I have always been a huge proponent of multitasking, almost to a fault. That’s part of why this routine feels so satisfying to me – I am able to exercise my body and work through my existential dread simultaneously. It feels like a time cheat code. Instead of spending part of my day reading news articles online I can stay informed while getting my steps in. This method is also perfect for auditory listeners (like myself).

While staying up to date on current events is extremely important – and something I think everyone should do – it is equally important to protect your mental health. It’s very easy to feel burnt out and fearful from constant exposure to negative headlines so this is not the routine for everyone. I find that this structure allows me to feel more connected to global affairs; however, breaks are much needed, and if I ever feel myself headed down the rabbit hole of doom and gloom, I hold myself accountable to take them.

Additionally, incline walking is something I recommend to anyone, not just those looking for their news fix. This form of exercise is a much gentler alternative when wanting to work some cardio into your routine. It’s easier to maintain than running or HIIT exercises, but is still a great workout. My go-to is the 12:3:30 method that took over TikTok during the pandemic: incline at level 12, speed at 3, for 30 minutes. While I would much prefer a walk around campus or hiking outdoors, sometimes the consistency of the treadmill is necessary.

Being informed is imperative to aiding in change. Implementing this routine into my day-to-day has allowed me to feel more prepared to discuss these important issues impacting all of our lives in one way or another. As Kamala Harris said, “Anyone who claims to be a leader must speak like a leader. That means speaking with integrity and truth.” I wholeheartedly agree with this sentiment. Advocating for others requires understanding the facts, and so that is why I have provided what I could only call “an international studies major’s guide to multitasking.” This convenient way of remaining knowledgeable in the field of current events could be your first step to driving change.