5 Best Group Exercise Classes At Virginia Tech

5. Les Mills BODYPUMP

If you love BODYPUMP, then Les Mills classes are for you! These high-intensity workouts target every muscle group through dynamic movements, short intervals, and resistance training. New this year, these classes are perfect for anyone seeking a fast and effective way to burn calories and build strength!

4. F45

For those who thrive in a fast-paced group setting, F45 is a must-try. This HIIT-style workout gets your heart pumping and combines circuits with exercises designed for everyday movement. If you’re looking for a quick, energizing 45-minute workout, this class is the perfect choice!

3. Vinyasa Flow Yoga

In contrast to the previous two classes, Vinyasa Flow Yoga offers a more individual and slower-paced experience. This practice emphasizes the connection between breath and movement, helping to build strength and endurance. Although 6 AM might seem early, it’s the ideal time to flow through sun salutations and standing postures, leaving you feeling flexible and balanced for those demanding 8 AM classes!

2. Pilates

Similar to yoga, Pilates focuses on the mind-body connection. This class is designed to relieve aches and sore muscles by elongating the spine and strengthening your core. While we won’t be using reformer machines, the mat series provides an excellent way to work out, relax, and unwind after a long day of classes.

1. Club Cycle

Club Cycle is arguably one of the best classes offered at our facility! This 45-minute fitness session features energizing EDM music and a fast-paced cycling workout, concluding with 15 minutes of strength exercises. It’s a fantastic total-body workout that motivates you with an amazing playlist and challenges your stamina!

If you’re looking to try something new or simply want to relax in a fun and motivating environment, these classes are definitely worth a shot! You might even discover new exercises or make friends who share your interests!