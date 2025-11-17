Is Everyone Burnt Out Right Now?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

November is a tough month for many university students. Exam season is coming up fast, and it’s entirely possible you’ll still have midterms well into the end of the month.

Not only are your emotions heightened, but as the air chills, the campus grows grey and lonely. As a third-year student, this semester has challenged me in ways I never could have imagined.

Despite feeling exhausted, I’m still here, continuing to push through the cold!

The fall semester often begins as a slow burn. September is fresh, exciting, and full of hope. With classes not yet in full swing, it’s still easy to balance coursework and extracurriculars. I’m often bursting with energy as an avid autumn lover, looking forward to apple picking and visiting the pumpkin patch.

I often find that right before or after Halloween, that energy is quite literally drained from my body. I have little to no time for my hobbies, and when daylight saving time hits, it’s usually dark before I finish class. Because I’m a Type A, I put a lot of pressure on myself to constantly remain productive. That said, I often struggle between choosing rest and getting ahead on my assignments.

To end this inner conflict, I’ve spent plenty of time reflecting on myself, and I keep coming back to one simple truth: I’m only human. I can try my best to juggle schoolwork, friendships, and part-time work, but regardless of how things turn out, that effort is enough.

To make the end of the semester worthwhile, I’m focusing on a few wellness practices.

First, I’m reminding myself that rest does not equal laziness. Taking breaks is a mindful choice, whereas procrastinating is a habit to avoid. Time away from my studies helps to reset and refresh my memory on what I’m learning. Ensuring that I get enough sleep each night is not only beneficial for my mental health but also for my immune system. It’s important to view rest as a priority, not a reward for completing schoolwork.

Next, I’m making it a point to spend at least 10 minutes outside each day. Last year, I participated in a November walking challenge. This was a great way to ensure that I was exercising during a colder month, when I’m less motivated to leave the house. Now, I am focusing on taking my dog for a walk of at least 10 minutes each day. Getting some fresh air (and hopefully a little bit of sun) can boost serotonin, Vitamin D, motivation, and productivity.

Lastly, I am trying to prioritize staying connected to others during busy times. Although it may take some effort to reach out, the payoff is extremely rewarding. It’s also a way to avoid isolation and recharge my social battery. Connecting with other students reminds us that we are not alone in our struggles. Whether that means meeting up with a friend on campus for five minutes, or going to your favourite coffee shop to study together for hours. Any interaction is meaningful. Getting involved with clubs, friends, and family provides us with a sense of community when we are struggling with burnout.

It’s too easy to overwork and isolate yourself during months of grey, windy weather, when the sun has already set by 5:00 pm. That’s why I find grounding oneself in wellness practices as the key to student success and wellbeing.

If you’re ever feeling overwhelmed with no end in sight, UWindsor’s Student Counselling Services are offered to both full and part-time students at no additional cost. If you ever need someone to talk to—to help sort out the chaotic semester—you can reach out to SCC by email or by phone. Professionals are here to help, and you don’t have to go through it by yourself!