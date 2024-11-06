The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that dreadful time of the year; daylight savings ends November 3rd, 2024, and the clocks go back an hour. Though the mornings will be lighter, darkness will come fast in the evenings. Many people experience a low mood at this time. Who can blame them? The darkness makes it hard to stay productive, social, and active. Just months ago, we could explore the city and complete our to-do lists late into the day. But now, the darkness beckons us into our beds just after dinner. However, we do not have to let the darkness seep into every aspect of our lives. Here’s how I withstand the end of daylight savings.

Light Physical Activity

The beginning of the year brings motivation to correct our shortcomings, including a lack of physical activity. This often involves joining a gym, creating an intense fitness regime, or participating in a fitness challenge, like 75 Hard. By the end of the year, that motivation tends to dwindle, and dark weather intensifies feelings of dissatisfaction with ourselves. Rather than regretfully rot in bed, I honour my body and health by making time for consistent, easy physical activity, such as late-night walks with loved ones or yoga and stretching before bed. Sure, I didn’t stick to my workout plan this year, but my body still deserves care and movement. Plus, exercise increases endorphins which helps counter the weather’s moodiness.

Warm Meals with Loved Ones

How often do you quickly eat while walking between lecture halls so you don’t get hungry during class? And how often do you sit at your desk, downing coffee to stay awake while studying? We must eat to live, but it’s easy to overlook food and drink’s secret power: bringing people together. When the days get darker, a warm meal or drink with loved ones helps reframe darkness as comfort rather than isolation. I love to delight in a bowl of warm chilli or a large Earl Grey tea while chatting with loved ones who warm my heart during these bleak days.

Creative Activities

As my Gram has said, “You shouldn’t underestimate the benefits of making something with your hands.” Whether it’s a drawing, a collage, or a crochet pumpkin (my personal favourite), creating something takes your mind off the more stressful aspects of life. It allows you to feel successful, a feeling we all could use as exam season slowly approaches.

Introspection

Dark, dreary weather amplifies the feeling of stagnancy; as nature freezes over, it feels that life does too. This is the perfect time for introspection, as it embraces growth and progress. In my journal, I like to reflect on my year, set goals, assess my mental health, and manifest my dreams. If you’re not into journaling, you could create a vision board by collecting pictures from Pinterest to help visualize your dream life. These activities encourage relaxation and self-compassion when the weather isn’t so kind.

As the clocks fall back, I embrace creating my own warmth and light through connection, self-care, and creation. With intention, I can ensure my positive well-being through these wintry months. Consider creating a plan to help you withstand the end of daylight savings this November.