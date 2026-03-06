How I Manage Stress as an Undergrad Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between lectures, labs, jobs, and social lives, being an undergrad student can feel like juggling a million tasks and doing each one poorly. The guilt of “not being productive enough” can quickly sneak up on us and leave us majorly stressed out. The good news is we’re not alone; stress is common and manageable, unlike how it may feel in the moment. Having completed more than two years as an undergraduate student, I’ve found some really helpful tips and tricks to mellow myself out.

The first step is to understand stress. Stress is not inherently bad; in small doses, it can help us focus and perform and even give us a sense of fulfillment once we’ve completed the task at hand. Stress is the body’s natural response to challenges, and it’s in our human nature to seek resistance. It’s when we stay stressed for far too long that it becomes oppressive to the point of impairing our brain function and, thus, our quality of life.

Sleep Isn’t Optional

This one goes without saying: sleep is essential for both the brain and body! One of the biggest contributors to stress is sleep deprivation, which is known to increase stress hormones and disrupt both memory and concentration. Pulling all-nighters may seem ideal when it comes to midterms and finals, but what it actually does to the brain is make it difficult, if not near-impossible, to recall information. On a test, that can be debilitating. Cumulative, long-term sleep loss can also lead to a wide range of health consequences, including hypertension, obesity, depression, heart attacks, and strokes.

With all this in mind, I aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night, especially during exam season. It’s specifically during sleep, both REM and non-REM, that long-term memory processing and storage occur, which is why “sleeping on it” is so helpful!

Keeping Active

While staying fit can certainly give us a nice body and boost our confidence, it’s also a key component of stress management. Exercise releases endorphins, which relieve pain, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve one’s sense of well-being. I’ve found that going to the gym at least once a week is a great way to keep both my body and mind healthy. Moreover, it doesn’t need to be a full workout either. Going on walks is a good way to clear the mind, and I’ve recently taken up yoga for both meditation and stretching.

Time Management

Something I learned very early on during the transition from secondary to post-secondary education was how to manage my time wisely. With a heavy courseload, along with a dozen other responsibilities, I have to be smart with my time. This can look different for everyone. I like to use a visual representation of my day and physically plot what I’ll do with specific chunks of time. This also helps me keep track of my responsibilities for the day, so I don’t end up forgetting and regretting it later on!

Make Time for Life

With over two years of undergraduate studies, one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that I absolutely need to make time for the things I enjoy in life. A line from Dead Poets Society was actually what opened my eyes to this: “Medicine, law, business, and engineering: these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love… these are what we stay alive for.”

Whatever our persuasion, we all find fulfillment in some activity or another, and sacrificing these for productivity only works to make us miserable. In my personal life, I make time for reading, prayer, as well as family and friends, regardless of whatever deadlines I have. In doing so, I do spend less time cramming for exams but ultimately come out feeling so much better.

Limit Comparison

As post-secondary students, we know the pressure is on. Unlike high school, university proves to be far more competitive, and it’s very easy to start comparing ourselves to our peers. After all, it’s only natural to want to know what others are up to. In some ways, comparison helps us recognize where we stand, whether we’re doing more or less than others in our program. But in the extreme, it can drive us crazy, spreading ourselves thin in an attempt to do everything. As Roosevelt best put it, “Comparison is the thief of joy.”

One lesson I’ve taken seriously is to stop comparing myself to others to the point where it only worsens what I’m doing well at. I already know I’m capable of the responsibilities I have, and by managing my time well, I’m confident that I do enough, feeling no need to wonder what others are doing differently.

Stress is an essential and unavoidable part of the undergrad experience, but it doesn’t have to run our lives. With good habits and enough support, it becomes manageable. Feeling stress and anxiety isn’t a failure but rather a natural human response to adversity; it tells us that what’s ahead is difficult but certainly not impossible!