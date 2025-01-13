The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure everyone has heard the phrase “New Year, New Me”. This year, I am adding my own spin on it: “New Year, Healthy Me”. Health features prominently in most people’s New Year’s Resolutions, and it’s those resolutions that are often the hardest to keep. Here are some of the healthy habits I’ll be practicing in 2025, to achieve that “Healthy Me”.

Having a Varied Diet Amid the stress of classes, commuting, and accessibility of sweet treats and other not-so-healthy goodies on campus, it can be hard for me to maintain a healthy and varied diet. I’m sure that you, dear reader, can relate. However, the benefits of maintaining a varied diet far outweigh the convenience of fast food. Between higher energy levels, better focus, and prevention of illness/infection, it’s clear that a healthy diet is key to a good semester. In fact, children who have unhealthy diets tend to perform poorly academically (Krans, 2020). In order to eat better this year, I plan on opting for protein-dense salads for lunch, snack plates, or adult Lunchables instead of chips or cookies as a snack and eating three meals a day–even if that means meal prepping instead of skipping meals because I’m too busy. Limiting Screen Time One of the hardest habits I’m trying to integrate into my life is limiting my screen time. When most textbooks are online only, relationships are long-distance, and the TikTok algorithm is more addictive than ever, it can be difficult to limit time spent looking at appliances emanating blue light. However, the consequences for vision, sleep, mood, and focus are enough for me to try and start limiting my screen time (Ayuob, 2024). To accomplish this, I’m taking my notes on paper, reading or going for a walk instead of scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, and trying to build new social connections alongside my long-distance ones. Staying Physically Active Do you struggle with remaining active? Don’t worry, I feel the same. With the sedentary nature of school and the dark and cold winter looming over us for the next three months, it’s a chore to go for a walk or make your way to the gym. However, it is necessary for both our mental and physical wellbeing to remain physically active. In 2025 to maintain a healthy lifestyle, I plan on going on walks with friends and family, trying out Yoga or Pilates classes, or even looking at workout routines online. Bringing a friend or a family member always helps! Going Out In 2025, instead of bed-rotting on Saturday evenings after a long day of studying, I plan on going out. Shocking, I know. Whether it be to a restaurant for dinner or a trip to the movies to see Nosferatu, making use of third places [a physical space other than home (the first place) or work (the second place)] does wonders for our ability to connect socially with others. In the age of social media, it becomes easier and easier to detach ourselves from our community, retreating more and more into ourselves (CBC Radio, 2022) . This leads to isolation, which has myriad consequences on health, such as augmenting the risk of anxiety and depression, reducing immune responses, and reducing lifespan (Novotney, 2019). With all this in mind, going out and meeting people is another healthy habit I’ll be practicing in 2025. Staying Hydrated Water and hydration are vital to a healthy lifestyle. It’s integral to our bodily functions, especially to digestion (GoodFood is GoodMedicine, 2022). Staying hydrated doesn’t just mean drinking more water but also using a moisture-centered skincare routine and eating more fruit and vegetables. To remain hydrated this semester, I will be taking advantage of the water bottle refill stations on campus, integrating moisturizers into my daily skincare routine, replacing caffeinated drinks with water as my drink of choice, and opting for fruits and veggies as a snack instead of cookies or candy.

