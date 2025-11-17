Why I Start My Mornings With 50 Little Jumps (And You Should Too)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know that half-dead, groggy morning state that you’re in when your alarm goes off? The one where you seriously start considering if that morning class is worth it? Don’t worry, me too.

One morning during my typical morning scroll, I came across a video. I rolled my eyes, but saved it anyway (obviously). When I actually got myself out of bed, the video popped back into my head: within the first 15 minutes of waking up, get out of bed, and do 50 little jumps. Now I know it sounds ridiculous, I thought the same thing. But hear me out, do not think of this as a workout, but instead as an energizer, because honestly, this has changed my mornings. I might even consider myself a morning person now… kind of.

That first morning you make the switch is the hardest. You’ll have to drag yourself out of bed and step outside into the hallway, maybe with messy hair and one sock on, still in your pjs. But by that 34th jump, you’ll find a little smirk forming across your face. Suddenly, you’re kind of enjoying the little hops. I felt like a kangaroo. Your mood starts to shift, the air smells a little fresher, and your eyes start to fully open, seeing the opportunity of the day ahead.

By day three, getting out of bed becomes a little easier. My mornings have felt less jarring, and I start my day off energized instead of exhausted. The hops become a routine like brushing your teeth, just a lot more fun. It’s a little burst of energy that allows you to start the day right each morning. Look, you aren’t magically going to be someone who loves waking up for that early class, but your mornings will feel 10 times better than they do now.

So let me challenge you:

How to Try the 50-Jump Morning Challenge:

Get up and don’t hit snooze



Go outside to a hallway or anywhere undisruptive



Do 50 little jumps (no rules about how high or what pace)



Smile because you did something for yourself

These small hops can set the mood for your entire day. Instead of lying in bed scrolling aimlessly on your phone, you are forcing yourself to get up and start your day off right, with a bit of activity. Let me make this clear, it isn’t about productivity, but starting your day off with intention and energy. Maybe the secret to becoming a morning person isn’t coffee, it’s just 50 tiny jumps.