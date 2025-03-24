What My Yoga Journey Has Taught Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Each semester UVM offers a variety of one-credit physical education and activity classes, ranging from cycling to meditation to rock climbing. This semester I was lucky enough to take Introduction to Yoga, and I have become quite the yogi! Taught by the amazing Julia MacAdam, this class has taught me more than I ever expected from a “silly little gym class.” Here’s how my yoga journey has helped me grow and learn:

Posture

While learning mountain pose my professor encouraged us to “reach the top of our heads to the sky, towards the sun” – a phrase that has stuck with me. It’s a beautiful visual cue that reinforces good posture. I love the idea of reaching towards the sun; it naturally causes me to puff my chest and stand tall. Now, whenever I catch myself slouched over my homework, or curled up on my phone, I remind myself of this practice. It has done wonders for my spine!

Looking Inward

While yoga is an incredible practice for the body, it also works wonders for the mind. My bi-weekly class has become the perfect opportunity for self-reflection. Each pose we learn comes with a reflection question. For example, when we learned eagle pose the reflection question was “How do I see myself?”

Taking the time to consider these questions has helped me turn inward – to examine my personality, habits, beliefs, and mindset. I’ve realized that self-evaluation is essential for growth, and I can feel myself evolving into the woman I want to be.

Not taking things so seriously

Learning new postures can be both challenging and awkward. Twisting your body in strange ways or taking loud breaths in a silent room full of people can feel uncomfortable or even embarrassing… But my professor will often say, “Don’t be afraid to laugh.”

This has become one of my biggest takeaways from yoga: nothing is ever that serious! I have learned to smile when things feel good, and to laugh when I stumble out of a balancing pose. My yoga journey has been joyful, not rigid or demanding, and that has made all the difference.

Confidence and letting go of judgement

Perhaps the most valuable lesson yoga has taught me is confidence. To be honest, it takes courage to embrace the groovy, hippie, mindfulness of it all. It’s not easy to push your body into unfamiliar positions, engage in deep self-reflection, or challenge old habits.

But through this journey I have gained a new sense of self-assurance. I typically leave yoga with my chest lifted and my head held high. I’ve become less critical of myself – and as a result less judgemental of others. Letting go of that judgement has been incredibly freeing and rewarding.

Yoga has taught me more than just poses. It has given me tools for personal growth, self-reflection and self-acceptance. It has been a joyful journey that I am immensely grateful for, and I’m hoping to fit another class in my schedule next semester!